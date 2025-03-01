Luis De La Fuente Calls up 9 From Barça for the Spanish National Team, 2 Are Left Out

March is approaching and with it, the usual international break typical of the beginning of spring. This international window will be crucial for Spain's future in its desire to establish itself as the leading power in the Old Continent. The team led by Luis de la Fuente must face the Netherlands in the Nations League quarterfinals, a team that has been growing lately.

La Roja wants to retain the crown in this new UEFA championship, as they won the last edition. To that, of course, we must add the achievement of the European Championship, the fourth in our record. If we add to this that Spain hasn't lost any of the six matches played, all in the Nations League, we can determine that few teams are at our level.

In fact, we must go back 17 matches to find the national team's last defeat; it was in that friendly against Colombia. The goal is to maintain this dynamic, with a base of young players who are excelling both in their teams and when drafted by De la Fuente. The coach from Haro, however, recently assured that he foresees some new developments in the squad that he will present soon.

Luis de la Fuente Will Make Changes in the Next Spanish National Team List

In Luis de la Fuente's next draft, Barça will continue to be prominent with up to nine players who could receive the coach's call. They are Pau Cubarsí, Alejandro Balde, Marc Casadó, Gavi, Pedri, Dani Olmo, Lamine Yamal, Ferran Torres, and Eric García. Notably, the case of the last one, Eric García, who, despite getting minutes, hasn't managed to establish himself in Hansi Flick's starting eleven.

This draft will also be emotional, as Gavi will return, who could play with La Roja 489 days later. The Sevillian was seriously injured precisely in a match with the Spanish National Team; it was against Georgia in a European Championship qualifier. Cubarsí already seems to have established himself as a regular in Luis de la Fuente's calls, while Lamine Yamal's presence is also non-negotiable.

The Two Displaced from Barça

Precisely in the defensive area will come one of the most notable absences from Barça, Íñigo Martínez. The Basque center-back hasn't traveled with Spain since the European Championship qualifiers and it seems that Luis de la Fuente prefers to rely on new blood in that defensive duo. But the former Athletic player won't be the only one.

Fermín López could also miss the Nations League quarterfinals, one of La Masia's golden boys who is getting fewer minutes at Barça. The player from Huelva was crucial in Spain's achievement of the Paris Olympics; he was also in the European Championship, although he only played 29 minutes. Isco's splendid level could affect the midfielder from El Campillo, although Ceballos's injury could open a new door for him.