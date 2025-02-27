Bayern Munich has decided to bid farewell to one of its great figures, who won't renew his contract and could end up signing for Joan Laporta's Barça for €8M. The transfer market is closed, but the season is reaching its decisive part. Therefore, players whose contracts are ending are starting to consider their future options. One of these great stars who is ending his contract with Bayern knows he won't stay in Munich, so Barça will step in to try to sign him this summer.

Barça and especially Hansi Flick are very happy with their squad. However, they do believe that, with a couple of adjustments, it would be even more competitive and consistent. In this regard, Barça has concluded that it needs a defensive midfielder with experience to help Marc Casadó and Marc Bernal continue growing. In fact, Barça already knows that signing a Bayern star is within reach. The German club has bid farewell to him and he will be free.

Barça is already eyeing the next transfer market, which is key to finalizing the arrivals of several players who will definitively raise the squad's level. In addition to Jonathan Tah, a central defender who will arrive for free, Barça is considering, starting this Thursday morning, the transfer of a defensive pivot who could also arrive for free. We are talking about one of the best defensive pivots in the world, who won't renew with Bayern after not receiving a renewal offer: Barça activates the signing for 8 million.

Breaking! Bayern Says Goodbye to This Player and Barça Activates His Signing: €8M

Current events at Can Barça don't stop. In these last hours, news has leaked that has a clear direct link with the club presided over by Joan Laporta. According to Germany's "BILD", Bayern Munich has withdrawn the renewal offer for the 30-year-old German midfielder Joshua Kimmich, whose contract ends in June. Barça, which was already interested in Kimmich a couple of summers ago, had turned the page. They believed the German defensive pivot would renew his contract with Bayern.

Now everything has taken a radical turn. Barça already knows that Bayern has withdrawn the renewal proposal and consequently is bidding farewell to the player. Hansi Flick dreamed and dreams of signing Joshua Kimmich and Barça will seek to reactivate contacts to incorporate him for free during this upcoming summer 2025 transfer market.

For now, E-Notícies can report that Joshua Kimmich is asking for a signing bonus of 8 million euros, an amount that Barça could perfectly afford given its current economic situation. Barça was hesitant about signing a defensive midfielder, as it highly values Casadó's role and Frenkie de Jong's adaptation, but Kimmich is an opportunity. If the signing of Joshua Kimmich is finalized, Barça would make a great leap in quality in a position that Flick considers "very important" to compete for everything.