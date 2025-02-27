Joan Laporta's Barça is already approaching the transfer market with great enthusiasm after securing the first major signing of the summer: the new Dani Ceballos has accepted the culer offer. Barça, led by Joan Laporta, has returned to 1:1 and is set to enter the summer transfer market to sign offensive talent that will elevate the current level. After achieving several important renewals for Flick's project, Barça has already moved on to the next challenge, which involves signing the new Dani Ceballos, who is already fully confirmed.

Despite the fact that the new Dani Ceballos has received offers from several major European clubs, the player in question has chosen to sign for Flick's Barça. Joan Laporta already confirms the first major bomb of the summer transfer market, which will give Hansi Flick a bit more room for maneuver and bench depth. Barça's idea is for the new Dani Ceballos to be part of the first team during the preseason and then for Flick to decide on the player's future.

| Europa Press

The transfer market remains closed until early July 2025, but that doesn't mean Laporta's Barça is sitting idle waiting for things to happen. In fact, Barça already confirms the signing of a young world star: reminiscent of Dani Ceballos and worth €15M, which will be paid in full this summer. Barça has long been searching for a figure of the level and role of Madridist Dani Ceballos and now they have found it definitively: the great bomb of the summer, already signed.

Dani Ceballos Gets Injured and Barça Makes Official the Signing of His Replacement: "It Will Be the Great Signing of the Summer Without a Doubt, Pedri Level..."

Barça, especially due to its economic situation, is already looking to close signings in the same style as Pedri's: he came from the Second Division and proved his talent was extraordinary. In this sense, Barça has made a bet on the new Dani Ceballos, who will join Barça during this upcoming summer transfer market and is already confirmed. Barça is preparing or, rather, finalizing the great bomb of the market: Joan Laporta seeks to win titles and wants to sign the new Dani Ceballos, who would arrive this July.

Dani Ceballos is one of the most talented midfielders of recent years at the Spanish level: he came from Real Betis and it was Madrid who managed to secure his signing. Now Barça doesn't want to let one of these differential talents escape again, who had an offer from Liverpool and will reject it to sign for the culer team. With all this, Barça already confirms the signing: he is 18 years old, his value is €15M and clubs like Liverpool were already prepared to take the future Dani Ceballos.

Official, Barça Prepares the Great bomb of the Market: 'New Dani Ceballos, Already Signed'

Joan Laporta wants to sign during this same summer transfer market and the departures of players like Ansu Fati or Frenkie de Jong would help to have more budget and leeway. While it is true that Barça is looking for a center forward to replace Lewandowski, Laporta has prioritized the arrival of a midfielder with offensive projection: he is identical to Dani Ceballos. Hansi Flick, meanwhile, has already authorized an operation that, barring a radical turn, will rise to 15 million euros, an amount that Barça will pay without problems.

Barça has several market objectives, but has focused on surpassing Liverpool to take the new Ceballos, who is 18 years old and plays for Málaga. Barça is riding high and wants to take advantage of the team's good moment, already leading LaLiga EA Sports, to convince world stars. One of these stars is very reminiscent of Dani Ceballos, has offers from practically all the major clubs in Europe and, barring surprise or unexpected turn, will arrive at Barça in this market.

Barça already let Dani Ceballos escape and doesn't want the same to happen with the new great Spanish pearl, who will arrive at Barça to fight to stay. This pearl in question is Antoñito Cordero, offensive talent from Málaga who is very much liked by the technical secretariat of FC Barcelona: he would arrive this summer for about €15M. Cordero is reminiscent of Ceballos as he has great ability to generate with the ball and has already attracted the interest of many major clubs in Europe.