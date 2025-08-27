Konaté will join Real Madrid with a signing in tow: 2 for 1 for Florentino Pérez

Ibrahima Konaté is going through a key moment in his career. The French center-back has signed an agreement with Under Armour, one of the sports brands seeking to grow in elite soccer.

For the player, this means a step forward in his international image and in his positioning as a reference. Indirectly, this move also benefits Real Madrid, who are closely monitoring him as a possible signing for 2026.

Liverpool, his current club, insist that he won't leave this summer. They prefer to keep him even if the risk is losing him for free later on.

Konaté remains a starter and an important piece in the English setup, but his refusal to renew fuels the rumors. At Santiago Bernabéu, they're very clear: it's only a matter of time before he wears white.

A brand that strengthens his cachet

The agreement with Under Armour further raises Konaté's profile. The brand sees him as one of the best center-backs in the Premier League and wants to boost his projection.

For Real Madrid, having a footballer who gains commercial weight is an added advantage. He combines athletic performance with market appeal.

| Europa Press

Florentino Pérez knows these details make the difference. When a player increases his visibility and becomes an advertising draw, his arrival at the club generates more impact.

Konaté's case is reminiscent of other Galácticos who, before landing at Bernabéu, were already the face of international brands.

Real Madrid's plan with Konaté

The club's roadmap hasn't changed. The intention is to sign him as a free agent on June 30, 2026.

Konaté is willing to wait and believes that signing for Real Madrid is the best decision of his career. That's why he has rejected the renewal offers Liverpool have made him in recent weeks.

| E-Noticies, @ibrahimakonate

The parallel with what happened with Trent Alexander-Arnold is clear. Anfield are reluctant to sell, but history seems set to repeat itself.

Real Madrid's pulling power is too strong and the English seem doomed to lose another starter.

An almost closed deal

Although there's no official signature, those around the club take it for granted that Konaté will be a new addition in white. The coming months will serve to check his competitive level, which hasn't been the best at the start of this season. However, at Valdebebas, they have no doubt about his potential as a replacement for Alaba and Rüdiger.

Meanwhile, Under Armour also gains visibility in this equation. If Konaté fulfills his desire and ends up at Real Madrid, the brand will secure a presence at the world's most high-profile club.

At the same time, Real Madrid will welcome a player whose cachet multiplies both on and off the field.