Kylian Mbappé's case isn't forgotten: PSG blocks Madrid, goodbye to the €40M signing

The saga between Real Madrid and PSG over Kylian Mbappé has defined an era. For years, the French forward was on Madrid's radar. On a couple of occasions, the deal seemed done, but it always ended up falling through.

The pressure from Nasser Al-Khelaifi was key, as was that of France's president, Emmanuel Macron; even the entire city of Paris rallied to convince Kylian Mbappé. The final result was two unexpected contract renewals and a frustrated Real Madrid. However, after more than seven years of rumors, Mbappé finally arrived at Bernabéu.

| Real Madrid

He did so after informing PSG that he wouldn't renew his contract, which cost him a spot on the bench in several matches and strained his relationship with the club. The departure wasn't easy and since then, the relationship between PSG and Real Madrid is very poor. So much so that, to this day, tensions between both clubs still remain and could influence the transfer market.

Donnarumma wants to leave, Real Madrid appears and PSG says no

As a result of this tension, PSG has made drastic decisions. One of them directly affects the market. According to reports, the French club won't negotiate with Real Madrid for any player.

The case of Gianluigi Donnarumma is the clearest. The Italian goalkeeper, hero of the last Champions League for PSG, wants a change of scenery. His contract ends in 2026 and he hasn't renewed yet: his desire, according to "Reppublica," is to leave this very summer.

In this regard, Donnarumma sees Bernabéu as an ideal destination to take the next step, but it's a tough situation. PSG's veto after the Kylian Mbappé affair complicates everything. There's another factor: Real Madrid don't consider him a priority.

Thibaut Courtois stops Donnarumma's arrival

Madrid fully trust Thibaut Courtois. The Belgian goalkeeper has renewed his contract until 2027 and feels strong enough to continue at the highest level. That's why, in Valdebebas, they're not considering signing another goalkeeper this summer.

Donnarumma is liked, but he doesn't fit into the immediate plans, so Real Madrid will stay on the sidelines. However, if PSG changes its stance and lifts the veto, the operation could accelerate. The price would be around 40 million euros.

For now, the ball is in PSG's court. Donnarumma wants to leave and Real Madrid would like to sign him if the opportunity arises. However, because of Kylian Mbappé's signing, the Parisians would have closed the door to any negotiation.