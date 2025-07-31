Everything changes for Gerard Martín, the surprise is total: Alejandro Balde has been warned

The duo formed by Gerard Martín and Alejandro Balde on Barça's left flank is close to breaking up. The difference between them is huge. Now a third party has emerged, changing everything.

During last season, Alejandro Balde was an undisputed starter: he played almost every minute and did so at a high level. His superiority over Gerard Martín, the theoretical backup, was more than evident. That's why Flick has given the green light to the addition of the new full-back.

Gerard Martín, from less to more, but not enough

Gerard Martín, who not long ago played for Cornellà, is far from the level required to play for Barça. He started last season showing inconsistent performances and proved that Balde is much better than him.

However, as the matches went by, Gerard started to improve his performances and took advantage of Alejandro Balde's absences to deliver solidly in the most delicate moments. Even so, it hasn't been enough to secure his role in the squad.

Hansi Flick welcomes the arrival of another higher-level full-back

Barça's coach, Hansi Flick, wants to raise the level of his defense. He knows he needs more power and quality at left back. That's why he asked the club for a different profile than Gerard Martín and his wish has been granted.

Jofre Torrents has burst onto the scene with strength in preseason. The full-back, trained at La Masia, has needed only a few minutes to convince Hansi Flick. His physique, boldness, and technique make him stand out above the rest.

At just 18 years old, he has already shown that he is ready. He has left Gerard Martín behind in the rotation and, if nothing goes wrong, he will remain as the second left back for the first team.

This unexpected turn changes all the plans. Gerard Martín's role in the team is fading and his future points far from Camp Nou.

Imminent departure for Gerard Martín?

The emergence of Jofre Torrents forces the club to make decisions. Having three left backs is not viable and Gerard Martín is the most likely to leave. The most probable option is a loan to a team in the First or Second Division.

The coaching staff value his commitment and development, but they understand that, with Jofre Torrents ahead of him, he won't get enough minutes. Gerard Martín needs continuity to keep growing and, right now, he won't find that at Barça.

Meanwhile, Jofre Torrents faces the challenge with excitement. He knows he starts as Alejandro Balde's backup, but he isn't satisfied. He wants to fight for a spot in the starting eleven and show that his breakthrough is no coincidence.

What is clear is that preseason is marking a turning point. Hansi Flick has already taken note and Barça are starting to plan their final squad. For now, the most likely scenario is that Gerard Martín will leave and Jofre Torrents will stay as Alejandro Balde's backup.