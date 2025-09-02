Joan Laporta regrets: a Premier League team leaves Barça without the best signing

The transfer market has come to an end, so Joan Laporta can now draw conclusions. Rashford, Rooney, and Joan García have been the new signings, while Héctor Fort, Pablo Torre, Pau Víctor, and Iñigo Martínez have had to pack their bags to look for a new destination. It's clear Barça has moved this summer seeking to improve on last season's results.

Joan Laporta, with this goal in mind, pushed until the last day of the market to find the game-changing player Flick is looking for. It seems that, according to rumors, Fermín López's departure could have unlocked that deal, but in the end, nothing came of it. The Andalusian will remain at Barça, so Laporta hasn't been able to complete the transfer he had in mind.

| Europa Press

Fermín stays and deactivates Joan Laporta's emergency plan

Despite the rumors, Fermín López will remain at FC Barcelona. Chelsea has tried in every possible way, but it hasn't been possible, since neither Flick nor Fermín have accepted the terms of the deal. Meanwhile, Joan Laporta didn't want the Andalusian to leave for the English club either, although it's true he was already thinking of an immediate solution for his departure.

Yes, because as complicated as it may seem, Barça hadn't ruled out the return of Xavi Simons. The homegrown culé had decided to leave Leipzig this summer and that's what happened. In the end, his destination was Tottenham, who paid €70 million (70 million euros) for his services.

Joan Laporta says goodbye to Xavi Simons

For many days, Xavi Simons's name has been heard loudly in FC Barcelona's offices. It happened last summer, when Joan Laporta tried to bring him back to Camp Nou. This summer, however, everything depended on Fermín López, who has ultimately decided to stay.

Xavi Simons would have perfectly filled Fermín López's role, making it a perfect deal for Barça's interests. Chelsea was willing to offer €80 million (80 million euros) for the Andalusian, while Joan Laporta could have paid only €70 million (70 million euros) for Xavi. However, despite the calculations made by the culé president, the reality is that Fermín will continue playing for FC Barcelona.