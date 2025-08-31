Florentino Pérez receives a €50M offer for one of his major signings

Newcastle United is still looking for a talent to strengthen its midfield, and among the options they've explored is Eduardo Camavinga.

According to English media, the Premier League club has reportedly offered €40 million ($40 million) plus €10 million ($10 million) in bonuses for the young Frenchman.

However, Real Madrid has made it clear that they have no intention of selling Eduardo Camavinga, since he remains a key piece for Xabi Alonso.

Although Camavinga has been out of action due to two injuries that have kept him off the field, his return is near.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

The player has already started training with the ball, and it is expected that after the international break he will be available to play.

At Real Madrid, they have great trust in his potential and believe that the 23-year-old will be decisive during the season.

Camavinga's future at Real Madrid

Within Real Madrid, the intention is not to sell Camavinga, who is still considered one of the most promising talents in world soccer.

At 23 years old, the midfielder has considerable room for improvement. In this regard, at the white club they believe that if he perfects his positioning and makes more precise decisions on the field, he can become the best in his position.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

Xabi Alonso has high expectations for Eduardo Camavinga. Despite the competition he faces in his position, especially with Aurélien Tchouaméni established as a pillar of Madrid, the coach sees in Camavinga a player with a bright future.

Both can coexist in the center of the field depending on the tactical needs of each match, which makes the internal competition even more positive for Real Madrid.

Internal competition: a challenge and a motivation

The internal competition between Camavinga and Tchouaméni only increases the motivation in Madrid's locker room. Xabi Alonso has highlighted the importance of having several quality players in each position, which ensures that no one feels like an undisputed starter.

This competitive environment encourages meritocracy, which is the system the coach uses to make his decisions.

With such a competitive team, the players know that their place in the starting eleven depends on their consistent performance in training and matches. Xabi Alonso, who isn't afraid to make tough decisions, is willing to bench even the stars if the situation requires it.

The coach wants to encourage healthy competition within the squad, something that's key to getting the best out of every player. In this regard, it is clear that Eduardo Camavinga has everything necessary to shine at Real Madrid.