Hansi Flick asks for a signing for the defense: Fermín López's money...

Hansi Flick is clear that if Barça decides to sell Fermín López, the money from that operation must be invested in the defense. The young midfielder has proven to be a valuable piece in the German coach's plans. His versatility and work rate make him an important player for Hansi Flick, who considers him a key talent in his scheme.

However, the club's financial situation and the interest of other teams in Fermín López mean that an offer close to €90 million would be difficult to refuse. If López leaves, Hansi Flick believes those resources should be allocated to a priority signing for the defense.

| Europa Press

The need for a left-footed center-back for Barça

Barça's defensive line needs to be reinforced, and a left-footed center-back is one of Hansi Flick's priorities. The German coach is looking for a player who brings balance and security to the defense. It is essential that the center-back has the ability to play out from the back and to generate play from behind, a crucial quality in Barça's system.

If Fermín López leaves the club, Hansi Flick wants to make sure the team remains competitive. The departure of such a valuable player would leave a gap in midfield, but Hansi Flick trusts that this absence can be compensated with a defensive reinforcement. It is crucial to find a center-back who can adapt quickly and provide guarantees to the team.

Flick and his strategic approach for Barça

Hansi Flick is not only focused on the present, but also on the future. The German coach seeks to build a competitive Barça both nationally and internationally. If Fermín López leaves, Flick sees an opportunity to strengthen the defense without weakening the rest of the team.

The money obtained from the sale of Fermín López could become an excellent investment. A quality center-back would not only provide defensive stability, but would also fit perfectly into Barça's play style. The need for this reinforcement is urgent, and Flick is clear that this is the way forward.

The situation of Fermín López and his possible departure is a crucial issue for Barça's future. However, Flick's priority is to keep a balanced and competitive team. While the sale of Fermín López would be a blow to the midfield, signing a left-footed center-back could strengthen the team's backbone.