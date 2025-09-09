Hallelujah! Xabi Alonso can finally count on his favorite No. 9: goodbye to Gonzalo García

Endrick isn't a last-minute signing, but for Xabi Alonso, it might as well be. The Brazilian arrived at Real Madrid last season as one of Florentino Pérez's major bets for the future. The president paid €72 million for his services, but the truth is that so far he hasn't been able to show his quality.

Physical problems and a lack of playing time defined his first season at the top level. Several injuries held him back, preventing him from showing the potential everyone sensed and costing him consistency on the field under Ancelotti's orders. However, now Endrick is fully recovered and ready to make his debut with Xabi Alonso, wearing the iconic number "9" jersey.

| @endrick

Endrick reports to Xabi Alonso

Endrick has worked hard at Valdebebas over the past few weeks with a clear goal: to become decisive again. At just 19 years old, he knows he has a huge responsibility, but also enough talent to take it on. In his mind, he wants to earn Xabi Alonso's trust to become a starter at Bernabéu.

In this regard, Xabi Alonso demands sacrifice from him. He doesn't just want a striker who scores goals, but a footballer who presses, links up with teammates, and brings intensity at all times. Endrick is aware that nothing will be handed to him, so he must make the most of every minute on the field.

Gonzalo García loses his place in the rotation

While Endrick struggled with injuries, Gonzalo García emerged strongly. The academy product seized the opportunity and excelled at the Club World Cup, where he showed character, goals, and personality to convince the coaching staff. Since then, he has kept himself in the fight for a spot in the attack.

| @gonzalogarcia7_

Now, Endrick's recovery presents a new challenge for Gonzalo García. He knows the competition will be fierce, but he also knows he's ready to go head-to-head with the Brazilian gem. Xabi Alonso values his attitude and considers him a useful piece for the attacking rotation.

A battle that benefits Real Madrid

The duel between Endrick and Gonzalo García promises to define the season. For Real Madrid, the situation is ideal: two young football talents hungry for minutes, capable of raising the level in every training session and every match. Meritocracy will decide who gets more playing time.

Endrick wants to justify his multi-million euro signing and show he's ready to lead the front line. Gonzalo, on the other hand, seeks to establish himself as the perfect example of the club's youth academy. Different backgrounds, same goal: to succeed at Bernabéu.