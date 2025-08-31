Joan Laporta has the chance to get revenge: everything depends on Hansi Flick and the team

The group stage of the upcoming Champions League will be a trial by fire for Barça. The draw has placed Barça in the same group as PSG and Chelsea, teams with which Barça has historic rivalries. These matchups will not only be crucial from a sporting perspective, but they'll also bring plenty of intrigue due to the stories surrounding the teams and their players.

The first major challenge will come against PSG, a club that has played a leading role in numerous European eliminations against Barça. In this case, Luis Enrique's return to Camp Nou with the Parisian team promises to be one of the tensest moments of the group stage. In addition, Ousmane Dembélé, who left Barça under controversial circumstances, will return with PSG, which will add extra excitement to the contest.

| Europa Press, LaLiga

Dembélé's return and the rivalry with Luis Enrique

Dembélé, who has had an outstanding season at PSG, has made it clear that he keeps respect and affection for his former club. Despite the way his departure happened, the French forward has kept a respectful tone when referring to Barça. However, his return with PSG to Camp Nou won't be free of tension, and his performance will be key for the Parisian team in this matchup.

Meanwhile, Luis Enrique, who was Barça's coach, returns to Barcelona with the responsibility of leading a PSG that aims for the Champions League. Luis Enrique's relationship with Barça is full of ups and downs, but this clash has special meaning. The Asturian coach knows that beating Barça on their own field would be a show of authority, and he won't let this opportunity pass by.

The clash against Chelsea: another major challenge for Barça

Chelsea, current Club World Cup champion, will also be a tough opponent for Barça in this group stage. The London team, with their financial power and a squad full of stars, is always a feared competitor in Europe. This clash will add another chapter to the intense rivalry between both clubs, which has produced unforgettable moments in recent years.

Hansi Flick, Barça's coach, knows that facing PSG and Chelsea will be a trial by fire for his team. The matchups against these clubs will not only be important for sporting performance, but also for Barça's pride. The chance to get revenge for old defeats and show that Barça is still a contender in Europe is on the table.