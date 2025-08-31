Xabi Alonso needs him and only has one more chance: golden signing

The future of Kobbie Mainoo, midfielder for Manchester United, remains uncertain. The English club is willing to loan him out if the player wishes, but only under certain conditions.

The first is that the loan must be simple, meaning there is no purchase option for the receiving club. In addition, Manchester United requires that the club taking him on covers his entire salary.

These conditions reflect United's intention not to lose Mainoo completely, but also to ensure the player has opportunities to play regularly for another team.

Although Real Madrid has been mentioned as a possible destination, it doesn't seem that Florentino Pérez is willing to make a move at this time.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

This is because, for now, he is satisfied with the current squad, which has led him to start looking at possible signings for the next campaign.

Kobbie Mainoo's future hanging in the air

At just 20 years old and with a market value of €50 million ($54.4 million), Kobbie Mainoo is considered one of the most outstanding prospects in the Premier League.

Although he has a contract with Manchester United until 2027, the young British midfielder hasn't had any minutes in the first matches and is seeking a temporary move that would allow him to develop.

According to information from Fabrizio Romano, Mainoo has already informed United of his desire to be loaned out this summer, with the intention of having a bigger role and gaining experience.

Real Madrid, although they are closely following his progress, don't seem determined to sign him immediately. In this context, it's still unclear whether Kobbie Mainoo will be a priority, especially with other players also on Florentino Pérez's radar.

The loan, the best option for Kobbie Mainoo

The loan seems to be the best option for both Mainoo and Manchester United. The player is looking for playing time to keep growing as a footballer and reach his full potential, something he can't achieve in his current situation at United.

For the English club, loaning him out without losing him permanently allows them to keep counting on him in the future.

Kobbie Mainoo's destination is yet to be decided, but the coming weeks will be key for the midfielder to find a place to shine.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are watching closely, but their focus remains long-term. For now, Florentino Pérez remains focused on a somewhat more distant future.