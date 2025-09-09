Maximum happiness at Real Madrid: Eduardo Camavinga's huge news confirmed

Real Madrid midfielder, Frenchman Eduardo Camavinga, has spent the entire preseason recovering from his latest ankle injury. The Madrid player is suffering from a sprain that has kept him out of competition during the start of the league. Camavinga missed the opening match at Bernabéu against Osasuna, as well as the subsequent matches against Oviedo and Mallorca, respectively.

However, everything has changed. Taking a risk, Eduardo Camavinga could even be present in the next match against Real Sociedad. The Frenchman will definitely be medically cleared, although it remains to be seen whether Xabi Alonso will give him minutes from day one.

Real Madrid coach celebrates Eduardo Camavinga's full recovery, but believes that he will need to do a mini preseason. He must reach a competitive level of fitness before stepping onto the field to avoid new injuries. Thus, it is most likely that Camavinga will be back at 100% for the classic against Atlético at the end of the month.

Eduardo Camavinga wants to move on

The French midfielder from Real Madrid can already see the light at the end of the tunnel: he is practically recovered from his right ankle sprain. The August injury abruptly halted his intention to start the season with a leading role in the team. Eduardo Camavinga hoped to secure a spot in midfield after Croatian Luka Modric's departure.

However, last season was especially tough for Camavinga, who missed as many as 35 matches between Real Madrid and the French national team. The latest physical setback is the fifth injury in less than a year, a fact that is particularly concerning in Chamartín. Now, once recovered, Camavinga wants to leave behind the ordeal with injuries and try to find the consistency he so badly needs.

End of the ordeal

Real Madrid trust that the international break will help complete Eduardo Camavinga's recovery. His return will be important for the team, providing muscle, physical presence, and balance in midfield. If he performs well, he could become a starter.

The Frenchman is an extraordinary player with excellent touch and impressive physical presence. His Achilles' heel, so far, has been his ongoing physical problems, which have prevented him from having the consistency needed to be an undisputed starter. Now, however, he hopes that with Xabi Alonso a new stage in his career will begin, away from injuries and with a lot of prominence.