In his debut season with Real Madrid, the French international forward, Kylian Mbappé, showed and confirmed his extremely high level. Mbappé dispelled any kind of doubt, especially among his detractors, and despite his complicated first few months, he ended up breaking several records. In the 59 official matches played with the team, he ended up scoring 44 goals and providing 5 assists in almost 5,000 minutes (4,999 min) of play.

Mbappé has made it very clear that he is the team's great leader, and he almost always performs, unlike other forwards. Even in a bad moment, the French forward keeps contributing to Real Madrid's victories, unlike Rodrygo or Vinícius, who haven't contributed in difficult moments. After winning the Golden Boot for the first time, Mbappé is the clear reference in Madrid's attack.

Mbappé stood out as Europe's top scorer with 31 goals scored in the league during the past season. With his exceptional numbers in his first season in the league, now Xabi Alonso has made the decision to change Mbappé's position. After playing as a center forward in his first season at Bernabéu, the new coach will have him play as a left winger.

Xabi Alonso wants to make the most of his talent

The Frenchman's great level has led Xabi Alonso to seek to get the most out of the Madrid forward's talent. Despite the lack of titles last season, the French striker hopes to make history in this new season. With the Basque coach on the bench and after the new signings, Mbappé is ready to guide Madrid toward winning titles.

Xabi Alonso has already placed Mbappé on the left wing in several preseason friendly matches. For the Madrid coach, Mbappé has to play where he performs best; the coach is determined to apply rationality before any ego or habits acquired over time. Alonso relies on logic, and logic tells him that Mbappé has to play where he likes most.

Kylian Mbappé, team flagbearer

Xabi Alonso is determined to return the French striker to the left wing, where he reached his highest international level. Mbappé broke all his country's goal records starting from the left wing, cutting inside diagonally. Xabi Alonso wants Mbappé to play comfortably to get his maximum performance.

Mbappé landed a year ago at Bernabéu, Madrid had just won another Champions League, and he couldn't enter the locker room as the great leader. Vinícius had the left side locked down, and Rodrygo, who also likes the left area, moved to the right. Mbappé faced the great dilemma; Vinícius had earned the spot and the position.

Now, after a season, things have changed. Mbappé has shown that he is the great leader and soul of the team. Vinícius's and Rodrygo's performances have disappointed, and Mbappé has earned the right to play on the left with Xabi Alonso's full trust. The coach's decision will bring other consequences, such as the relocation of Vinícius to a more central area in the offensive zone.