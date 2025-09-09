The latest update on Camp Nou changes everything: Joan García uncovers the truth

Joan García has become Barça's best signing this summer, a signing that sparked some controversy as he came from their biggest rival. The goalkeeper from Sallent had become Espanyol's flagship: thanks to his great season, the blue and white team managed to stay up. His outstanding performances did not go unnoticed and the Catalan goalkeeper received several offers from top European teams.

In fact, he was already close to leaving the club in the winter transfer window, when Arsenal offered €20 million ($21.7 million) to secure his services. However, Espanyol decided to reject the London offer, considering it insufficient. Joan García finished the season having achieved the goal of staying up and began to evaluate all his options.

| Europa Press

In the end, the goalkeeper decided to stay in Barcelona with his family and accept Barça's proposal, which caused a great stir among the Perico fans. The man from Sallent was seen as a traitor, since no one at RCD Espanyol expected their star player to end up at Camp Nou. Barça paid his release clause in full by paying La Liga €25 million ($27.2 million) and Joan García ended up wearing the blaugrana jersey.

Joan García's debut at Camp Nou will have to wait

Joan García will still have to wait a few more weeks before he can make his debut at his new home. Everything suggests that, since it is not possible to partially open the Camp Nou, the next league match will be played at another venue. Thus, everything indicates that the chosen venue for the match against Valencia will be the Johan Cruyff Stadium, with a capacity for 6,000 people.

Apparently, La Liga has given the green light for Johan Cruyff Stadium to be chosen for Barça-Valencia. However, the Catalan club will have to make certain adjustments to the stadium, the most important of which will be the installation of VAR cameras. They will also have to install a suitable fiber connection for proper operation.

Camp Nou is still not ready

The change of venue is due to the fact that Spotify Camp Nou is still not ready to host official matches. The club doesn't have permission to return to Camp Nou with a provisional opening for 27,000 spectators. In this scenario, Barça has signed an agreement with the City Council to use Montjuïc until February.

This way, Barça is forced to play their first home match at Johan Cruyff because neither Camp Nou nor Montjuïc are available. On September 12, singer Post Malone is scheduled to perform and the field would not be in suitable condition. Joan García will have to keep waiting to make his debut at the blaugrana temple, whose opening will be delayed longer than expected.