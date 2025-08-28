Luxury signing for Barça under Hansi Flick: new teammate for Pau Cubarsí

Barça is experiencing a period of significant changes in their defensive line. After a demanding season and with the departure of key pieces, the sports planning is focused on building a solid and reliable unit. In this search, Hansi Flick is clear that he needs to strengthen the backline with an eye on the future.

The German coach insists that the defense must combine experience and youth. His plan is to keep Pau Cubarsí as the cornerstone of the project. Around him, the club is exploring options that fit the playing style and guarantee continuity in the coming years.

Hansi Flick requests a left-footed profile

Íñigo Martínez's departure has left a gap that's not easy to fill. Barça needs a left-footed center-back to balance the defensive line and offer alternatives when playing out from the back. Flick has communicated this priority to the sports management, which is already analyzing alternatives.

The idea is to strengthen the first team without losing the identity of betting on La Masia. In this regard, the club is not only looking at the external market but also at what they have at home. Here, a name is starting to gain momentum and is already training with the first team dynamic.

Álvaro Cortés, the chosen one from the academy

That player is Álvaro Cortés, a 20-year-old defender from Aragón who has established himself at Barça Atlètic. His imposing physique, good positioning, and ability to lead from the back have caught Hansi Flick's attention. In addition, he stands out for his clean ball distribution, something essential in the culé style.

Cortés has been drafted several times to train with the first team. He was even included in the squad for an official match, which reflects the growing trust he inspires in the coaching staff. Under Hansi Flick's leadership, his promotion to the first team seems closer than ever.

A future alongside Pau Cubarsí

The possibility of seeing Cortés next to Pau Cubarsí excites the club's coaches. Both represent the new generation of center-backs trained in a model that prioritizes tactical intelligence and courage on the ball. Youth is not seen as a problem, but as an investment in the future.

With this approach, Barça aims to secure a defense with a long-term outlook. Flick wants Cubarsí to have a left-footed partner by his side who can complement and provide balance. The academy once again becomes the most reliable solution for a club seeking stability and projection.