Éder Militao takes his spot and he can't do anything about it: bad signing by Real Madrid

Real Madrid's defense has always been one of the most analyzed pillars each season. With world-class players, the competition for a spot is increasingly demanding. The arrival of a new coaching staff has raised that bar even higher.

In this battle to earn a place, decisions arise that surprise and divide the fans. There are names that stand out for their performance and leadership, such as Éder Militao. However, there are also others who have been relegated to a very secondary role.

| Europa Press

A rotation with defined hierarchy in Real Madrid

Xabi Alonso has made it clear that Real Madrid needs a solid defense with hierarchy. In his game plan, Éder Militao is the main reference, joined by David Alaba, Antonio Rüdiger, and Dean Huijsen. These four center-backs have shown a level that puts them ahead in the rotation.

Meanwhile, there are footballers who haven't managed to measure up in important moments. In the last Club World Cup, mistakes were seen that proved very costly. Those errors ended up shaping the coach's perception of one of the less regular defenders.

That player, far from taking advantage of his opportunities, has sunk to the bottom of the priority list. Today, he occupies the last position within the white defense. His situation has become unsustainable in a Real Madrid that doesn't allow concessions.

Xabi Alonso demands an immediate exit

The name in question is Raúl Asencio, a youth academy product who arrived with expectations but hasn't been able to respond. The coach believes he doesn't have the level required to compete at the club. That's why he has asked Florentino Pérez to facilitate his departure before the transfer window closes on September 1.

Asencio was a negative protagonist in the Club World Cup, where his defensive mistakes exposed the team. Since then, he has lost any chance to fight for minutes. With Militao as the leader and Huijsen on the rise, there's no room for him.

Alonso's conclusion is blunt: keeping him in the squad doesn't contribute anything to the project. Real Madrid's demands require only players ready to perform. Asencio, as of today, doesn't offer any guarantees.

Éder Militao has established himself as the owner of Real Madrid's defense. Alaba, Rüdiger, and Huijsen complete a rotation of enormous quality. Raúl Asencio, on the other hand, has become a poor signing who no longer has any place in the merengue team and is set to leave as soon as possible.