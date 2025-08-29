Florentino Pérez wonders about signing the Premier League star: he wants him

The transfer market is about to close and doubts have resurfaced at Real Madrid. Until recently, the club conveyed absolute calm, but the situation of some players has reopened scenarios.

Xabi Alonso, however, is asking for focus on what he already has and reminds everyone that "all players are important".

The Basque coach insists that he counts on the entire squad and that he doesn't have a definitive decision about rotations.

Even so, his words make it clear that he doesn't rule out either a last-minute arrival or departure. In these frantic hours, the name of Dani Ceballos is the one most likely to leave the club. His destination appears to be France.

Dani Ceballos, close to Olympique de Marseille

The Andalusian midfielder could be transferred to Olympique de Marseille within days. The player has lost prominence since Xabi Alonso's arrival and no longer feels important.

His salary and lack of playing time are pushing him toward the exit, which would give Real Madrid financial leeway to analyze new options.

At Bernabéu, it is assumed that Ceballos has lived his last stage wearing white. Marseille are pushing to close the deal and the player is open to the change.

If it happens, the club would free up space in the squad and also some salary mass, which is key in the current context.

Mainoo, the last-minute surprise

Meanwhile, from England, Real Madrid's interest in a young Manchester United talent has been leaked: Kobbie Mainoo.

At just 20 years old, the midfielder has lost prominence under Rúben Amorim and could be on the market. His style fits what Xabi Alonso is looking for in the midfield.

The problem is that his value doesn't drop below €50 million, according to Transfermarkt. Chelsea and Tottenham have also inquired about him, which drives up the bidding.

At Real Madrid, they consider that figure too high at this point in the summer, unless there is a major sale that alters the plans.

Florentino Pérez and José Ángel Sánchez, alert until the end

In the offices at Bernabéu, nothing is ruled out. Florentino Pérez and José Ángel Sánchez know that the clock is working against them and prefer to prioritize closing Dani Ceballos's deal before considering any additions. Everything depends on what happens in the coming days.

For now, the only sure thing is that the club won't make any last-minute crazy moves. Mainoo is liked, but he isn't a priority.

Xabi Alonso is satisfied with his squad and will only accept a move if it brings real value. The rest, in the coach's own words, will depend on what the market allows.