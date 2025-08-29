A $100M offer clears the way for Kylian Mbappé: 'He'll be the only one...'

The future of Vinícius Júnior is once again an enigma at Real Madrid. The Brazilian has a contract until 2027, but negotiations for his contract renewal are completely stalled.

The club offered him €20 million net per season until 2030, but he was demanding at least €25 million to accept. The lack of agreement has set off all the alarms at Bernabéu.

Amid this scenario, at Real Madrid they fear an uncomfortable outcome. If Vinícius stands firm and waits until 2027, he could leave as a free agent, leaving the club without financial compensation.

This is the nightmare that Florentino Pérez wants to avoid at all costs. That's why the president is willing to sit down and negotiate immediately or, otherwise, consider a multimillion-euro sale before his value drops.

Mbappé, called to be the absolute leader

In this context, all eyes are on Kylian Mbappé. The Frenchman is already one of the leaders in the locker room and the star signing of Florentino Pérez.

However, if Vinícius Júnior finds a way out, Kylian Mbappé will be the only one capable of carrying the weight of Real Madrid. His goals, his authority, and his ability to decide matches would be more essential than ever.

| Europa Press

Mbappé has already shown at the start of the season that he doesn't back down. With his signing, the club secured the attack, but he was intended to be a luxury partner for Vinícius. Now the situation could change radically.

Xabi Alonso would have to build an offensive project based almost exclusively on the Frenchman, which adds more pressure to his role.

A valuation problem

Vinícius has always wanted to feel valued as the great star of Real Madrid. He believes that he should earn a figure similar to Mbappé's, something Florentino is not willing to accept at this time.

In fact, the president believes that his recent performance doesn't justify those demands. The low level shown in recent months has cooled the talks even further.

According to "Okdiario", Vinícius might even be exploring an immediate exit before the transfer window closes.

Although only that source has reported the news, his absence from the starting line-up against Oviedo and the rumors of discontent fuel the uncertainty. The Brazilian, passionate and impulsive, could make drastic decisions within days.

The club's dilemma

The reality is that, at this point, everything remains open. Real Madrid would prefer to renew as soon as possible to put an end to any controversy, but they won't give in to financial blackmail. In this sense, if there is no agreement, the exit door is ready to open.

If it happens, Kylian Mbappé would have to take on a role he already knows: that of undisputed leader. He would be responsible for keeping the team afloat on big nights and for keeping the club's competitive spirit alive.

Ultimately, if Vinícius leaves, the immediate future of Real Madrid will rest on the shoulders of the French number 10.