Ferran Torres Responds to Barça's Contract Renewal Offer: 'It's a F...'

The situation of Ferran Torres has taken a notable turn this season. Although the forward hasn't been a regular in the starting eleven, his performance when he has taken the field has been impeccable. Hansi Flick has praised his attitude and has requested the management to activate his renewal, support that has been crucial for the club to decide to offer him a new contract.

| @FCBarcelona_es

Ferran Torres's Performance: A Response to Criticism

Despite not having a fixed position in Barça's offensive trio, Ferran Torres has known how to seize every opportunity. With an outstanding ability to adapt to various positions in the attack, he has proven to be a valuable resource for the team. His versatility has allowed him to successfully cover the absences of the starters, which has increased his importance within Flick's tactical scheme.

Ferran Torres has been able to change the perception of Deco and Laporta. After initial seasons where his performance was subject to criticism, the '7' has replied with goals. His numbers are the best reflection of the excellent performance he is delivering this season.

So far this campaign, Ferran Torres has scored 13 goals, an impressive figure considering it's still March. This increase in his goal tally has been a determining factor for Barça's management to consider his stay at the club. His renewal is already underway and Ferran has already given the first response.

Ferran Torres Responds to the Renewal Proposal

Ferran Torres is under contract until 2027, but the leadership of the Catalan club has decided to extend his contract until 2029 by improving his terms. In this regard, Barça will maintain his fixed salary but will increase the variable incentives depending on his performance and goals achieved. This structure aims to reward his effort and keep him motivated within the culé project so that he continues to perform at the same level.

Ferran Torres, aware of the details, has already replied in the best possible way: "It's a great offer, I'm definitely staying." These words reflect his satisfaction with the club's proposal and his desire to continue in a project that has proven to be important for his development as a footballer. With the confidence of his coach and the support of the management, Ferran's future at FC Barcelona seems to be completely assured.