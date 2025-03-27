Official, Barça Goes All Out for Julián Álvarez: 4 Players for Sale, There's a Surprise

Barça, led by Joan Laporta, has already decided that their main target for this transfer market will be Julián Álvarez, the center forward of Atlético de Madrid under Cholo Simeone. Julián Álvarez arrived in Madrid less than a year ago, but Barça wants to pay whatever it takes for the Argentine to join Hansi Flick's team in the summer. "The signing won't be easy, but we will sell a lot to have all the money in the world for Julián Álvarez," assure sources from Barça, who speak of up to 4 painful sales already advanced.

Julián Álvarez, Argentine forward of the colchonero club, seemed unlikely to sign for Barça and, consequently, his arrival was completely ruled out, but everything has changed in the last few hours. Julián Álvarez is no longer just an option for Barça, he is much more than that: Hansi Flick has spoken with the Argentine and wants to sign him this upcoming transfer market. Barça has already set to work and knows that, to sign Julián Álvarez, they must open the exit door, even if it involves very painful sales.

| Europa Press

Hansi Flick won't hesitate and has already set Barça's roadmap for the transfer market: Joan Laporta must close 4 sales this summer. Hansi Flick's message has been more than clear: the German wants to sign Julián Álvarez and, for that, Barça must secure several sales to have salary margin. Barça has returned to the 1:1 imposed by LaLiga EA Sports, so they need to generate about €120M in sales to be able to pay for Julián Álvarez's transfer.

Julián Álvarez and Barça Begin Negotiations, but Joan Laporta Is Obliged to Sell Important Players

Julián Álvarez, world champion forward with Argentina, was one of the main protagonists of the summer transfer market in Barça's plans, but his signing ultimately did not materialize. Now, Julián Álvarez, who rejected Barça's offer, has reportedly called the culer club to confirm that, once the current official season ends, he does want to be a culer. Barça's response, led by Joan Laporta, has been surprising: the president understands Hansi Flick and, therefore, will make a move to bring the center forward from Atlético de Madrid.

Besides Julián Álvarez, the possible signing of Rafael Leao, a Portuguese from Milan, was also gaining strength at Barça. Barça was considering Leao's arrival, but they consider Julián Álvarez more of a priority and, therefore, the Atleti player is in the 'pole' position to become a culer. Barça already confirms their intentions, but they know that, to make Hansi Flick's dream a reality, they must first close 4 painful sales to have salary space.

Official, Barça Goes All Out for Julián Álvarez: 4 Players for Sale, There's a Surprise

For Julián Álvarez to join Barça, the culer club knows they must generate net income worth 120 million euros, as the Argentine has that value. Barça doesn't have it easy, especially because they want to sell players whose market value doesn't come close to that of the great players. Despite all this, Joan Laporta has decided and made a big decision: 4 painful sales so that Julián Álvarez, the dream of many culers, signs for Barça.

Julián Álvarez will join Barça with a salary of 12 million euros net, and, consequently, Barça must do a good cleanup if they want to have salary margin. The 4 sales that Hansi Flick wants to close are those of Frenkie de Jong, Ronald Araújo, Ansu Fati, and Ferran Torres. These 4 stars have offers and are the candidates to leave, mainly because they have a salary that greatly limits Barça's signing possibilities under Hansi Flick.

Barça counts on players like Araújo, Frenkie de Jong, or Ferran Torres, but Flick acknowledges that, if it's to sign Julián Álvarez, all three would become transferable. Besides those mentioned, Ansu Fati will play a key role in the signing of Julián Álvarez: the Spaniard has a world-class star salary, and Barça seeks to avoid continuing to pay it.