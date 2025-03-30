From 'Fantasy' to Barça, the Locker Room Demands His Signing: Deco Will Pay €25 Million

FC Barcelona continues to seek alternatives to strengthen its defense. In this context, the name of Andrei Rațiu has emerged as an interesting option.

The right-back from Rayo Vallecano has caught the attention within the blaugrana squad, and several players wouldn't mind having him as a locker room companion.

Specifically, according to "Mundo Deportivo," several Barça footballers are closely following his performance and consider him a valid option for the right flank.

Interestingly, the interest in Rațiu within the locker room goes beyond formal conversations. According to the same source, some Barça players have Andrei Rațiu in their "Fantasy" teams.

This is an online game where participants create virtual teams with real players from different sports. This detail underscores the respect some squad members feel for the Romanian right-back, who has shown solid performance in LaLiga.

Andrei Rațiu, an Interesting Option for Barça

Andrei Rațiu is one of the most outstanding players of Rayo Vallecano this season, being an important pillar in the defense. At 25 years old, Rațiu has shown he has the necessary characteristics to play in top-level teams.

Above all, he stands out for his defensive solidity, his ability to join the attack, and his great adaptability to LaLiga's playing system.

Therefore, Barça, needing to find a reliable substitute for Jules Koundé, has set its sights on Rațiu. His ability to contribute in defense and attack, along with his youth and experience in LaLiga, make him a very interesting option for Hansi Flick's team.

The blaugrana Squad Shows Its Approval

The response from some Barça players to the possible signing of Andrei Rațiu has been positive. The confidence in his performance and the fact that several follow him closely in their "Fantasy" teams show that there is a generally favorable recognition of his incorporation.

Andrei Rațiu is seen not only as a good reinforcement for his skill on the field but also for his professional attitude and his ability to integrate socially.

Despite the strong competition in Barça's right-back position, with players like Dani Alves and Sergi Roberto, Rațiu's profile would fit perfectly in the club. His arrival could add more depth to the team and offer a solid option for rotation in the defense.

The Future of Andrei Rațiu at Barça

Although negotiations are still in a preliminary phase, Barça's interest in Andrei Rațiu is clear. For now, it seems that Deco would be willing to invest 25 million euros in the Rayo Vallecano right-back.

In any case, if the club decides to proceed with his signing, the Romanian right-back could become a key piece in the blaugrana defense.

The possibility of seeing him play at FC Barcelona excites many within the squad, and his incorporation could be a very positive reinforcement for the team.