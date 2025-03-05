Fabrizio Romano Confirms the Barça Rumor, It's an Open Secret: 'i'm Open to Everything'

Fabrizio Romano is, without a doubt, one of the most influential people in the current soccer scene. The journalist is involved with all the teams and is always the first to learn about the latest news. Curiously, he closely follows Barça and has released several exclusives in recent months.

Barça is experiencing a great sporting moment, and all the footballers are showing their best soccer. Under Hansi Flick's orders, the Catalans have returned to the top of Europe and are feared by the rest of the teams. Now, Fabrizio Romano has acted as a spokesperson with statements that no one expected so soon.

| Europa Press

Fabrizio Romano and the Announcement on Barça One

Fabrizio Romano is a very reliable source and rarely fails when making an announcement. However, this time, the Italian has simply acted as a spokesperson. On the Barça One platform, interviews with the Barça footballers are occasionally conducted.

A few days ago, it was Szczęsny's turn, the Polish goalkeeper who signed with Barça a few months ago after coming out of retirement. Initially, the goalkeeper was supposed to be Iñaki Peña's replacement and not take away his spotlight. As the season progressed, he ended up being the starting goalkeeper, and the homegrown player lost prominence.

Szczęsny has made statements for Barça One, and Fabrizio Romano was quick to amplify them. After many rumors, what the Polish player has stated makes it very clear what will happen with the future of the Barça goal. His words are a clear statement of intent.

Szczęsny, More Candid Than Ever

"If I had been asked at the beginning of the season, I would have said I would leave Barça in June. But I love the time I've spent here... My family is happy, my son loves his school, my wife loves being here; I'm open to everything."

After these statements and knowing that the club also wants him to stay, the one who will have the final say will be Hansi Flick. The German, knowing that Ter Stegen will be back before the current season ends, must make a significant decision. It is in his hands to decide who should be the club's future backup: Szczęsny or Iñaki Peña.

As we have already seen, the Polish player would be delighted to stay another year. Meanwhile, Peña could decide on his own, seeing what has happened this season. If he leaves, Fabrizio Romano will surely keep us informed of his next destination.