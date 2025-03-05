PSG Offers 100M and Florentino Pérez Accepts: Luis Enrique Wants Two From Real Madrid

Real Madrid is experiencing a moment of reflection. Florentino Pérez knows that, looking ahead to the next market, it's necessary to carry out a revolution in the midfield and defense. The main objective is to strengthen the backline, but they are also looking for a midfielder who brings freshness and quality to the midfield.

However, despite the evident need to sign new players, Florentino Pérez is also thinking about departures. There are several players like Jesús Vallejo who will leave for sure, but there are others with more uncertainty. In this regard, with the intention of improving their squad, PSG, led by Luis Enrique, is keeping an eye on two talents who could leave the white club.

| Europa Press

PSG's Interest in Raúl Asencio and Aurélien Tchouaméni

Luis Enrique has in mind two talents from Real Madrid who could be expendable. One of them is Raúl Asencio, who has demonstrated his quality and ability to lead Madrid's defense. Despite being a player without elite experience, Asencio has taken on an important role in the most challenging matches and his performance has been outstanding.

On the other hand, PSG has set its sights on Aurélien Tchouaméni. The French midfielder arrived at Real Madrid with high expectations, but he has had ups and downs in his adaptation. However, in recent months he has shown a much more solid performance, earning Luis Enrique's interest.

PSG Could Pay 100M

PSG hasn't hesitated to show its interest in both footballers. Moreover, according to 'Defensa Central', the Parisian club would be willing to invest 100M euros to sign Raúl Asencio and Aurélien Tchouaméni.

This proposal puts Real Madrid in an uncomfortable situation, as Florentino Pérez will have to make a crucial decision for the future of the white club. However, it wouldn't be surprising if he opts to let both go, as neither of them is a key pillar of the Madrid locker room. Raúl Asencio has a lot of future ahead, but he has rejected the club's first renewal offer; while Tchouaméni still doesn't fully convince.

The Future of Raúl Asencio and Aurélien Tchouaméni, Up in the Air

With PSG willing to make a significant investment for Raúl Asencio and Aurélien Tchouaméni, the future of both players at Real Madrid could be at stake.

While it's not expected that the white club will let them go just like that, the proposal that PSG is willing to offer could alter Florentino Pérez's plans. Thus, the white president will have to make a decision, while Luis Enrique continues to look for other possible alternatives to strengthen his squad.