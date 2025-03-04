It's Official, Meeting Confirmed: Neymar Makes His Decision, Barça and Flick Agree

Neymar, former footballer for Barça and current left winger for Santos, wants to return to European soccer and his desire is to do so with the culer team managed by Hansi Flick. Although it is true that Neymar's physical condition raises some doubts, Barça is beginning to view the possible return of the star favorably, as he dreams of coming back. Neymar's signing is not advanced, but "e-Notícies" can confirm that the winger has made a final decision and that there will be a meeting between his representatives and Hansi Flick: surprise revealed.

Neymar has a complicated path back to FC Barcelona, but he plays with an advantage that had not yet been revealed: his agent, Pini Zahavi, is the same one who represents Hansi Flick. Neymar is eager to return to Barça and a meeting is already scheduled for the next transfer market: Flick already knows Neymar's decision and is willing to accept. Neymar, however, must meet several conditions to return to Barça: Flick doesn't want distractions and will only open the doors if his soccer justifies the signing in the summer.

| Instagram, @neymarjr

Barça and several intermediaries continue to negotiate a possible return of Neymar, who is playing at Santos with the aim of preparing, especially physically, to return to Europe. Neymar's goal is very clear: he wants to enjoy his last years in Europe and wants to do so in the city of Barcelona, so he would be willing to do it for free. Barça knows that Neymar presents several opportunities, but the commercial one stands out: with the Brazilian, jersey sales would skyrocket and Flick is already informed about it.

The Meeting Between Barça and Neymar Already Has a Date: Hansi Flick and Also Joan Laporta Know It, but There Are Conditions

Barça and Neymar have agreed to meet during the next transfer market: Hansi Flick is willing to analyze the talent's situation, but he has set challenges and some conditions.

Flick wants Neymar's signing to be a breath of fresh air, but, above all, he wants to avoid it being a problem within a locker room that has rejuvenated. "There are new leaders on the team and Neymar's arrival could generate conflicts and distractions," sources from FC Barcelona assure this digital outlet.

It's Official, Meeting Confirmed: Neymar Makes His Decision, Barça and Flick Accept

Neymar is willing to play for free at Barça, something LaLiga EA Sports wouldn't allow, but the culer club will only accept his return if a series of conditions are met. One of these, for example, is linked to Neymar's sports performance: Flick wants him to score 15 goals with Santos during the current official season in Brazil. Based on records like these, Barça will study and consider Neymar's signing: there is a meeting scheduled between the parties and it will take place in June.

Although Hansi Flick's Barça has many other priorities, Joan Laporta wants to restore excitement to the culer and knows that, for this, it will be vital to go to the summer transfer market. Time is running out, but it seems that Barça has already closed a verbal pre-agreement with Neymar, who still must prove that he is ready to compete at the absolute elite level. Neymar has already made his decision: Barça is his priority and Flick is willing to accept, but first he wants to see how the Brazilian left winger is doing.