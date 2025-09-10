Marcus Rashford isn't a starter at Barça and Xabi Alonso already knows it: the Englishman doesn't enjoy all the prominence he'd like at Barça and sees it as difficult to stay. It's worth remembering that Rashford is on loan from Manchester United and Barça isn't required to sign him at the end of the season, so the player is still considering offers. Xabi Alonso already knows it and, apparently, it's not ruled out that he could make a move to try to sign Marcus Rashford ahead of the next summer transfer window.

Marcus Rashford has adapted well to Barça, but the truth is that he still isn't a starter and Xabi Alonso doesn't rule out that Madrid could try to sign him in the summer. That would be the idea of the coach from Tolosa according to "Don Balón", a specialized outlet that publishes all kinds of information about the world of soccer. Marcus Rashford, for now, hasn't commented on the possible signing, although he's still focused on proving himself at Can Barça, where he's counted on for the entire official season.

| Europa Press

Despite this supposed interest from Madrid, Marcus Rashford is happier than ever in Barcelona. The winger on loan from Manchester United has returned to normal, also with his national team, and now he could be a starter in place of Raphinha, the starting left winger in Barcelona. What's the reason? Raphinha will arrive tired from the international break, so Flick could consider giving minutes to a Marcus Rashford who is highly regarded by Xabi Alonso, the white coach.

Everything changes with what Xabi Alonso has discovered about Marcus Rashford: "He could come"

Xabi Alonso knows that Madrid, with complete certainty, will accept offers either for Rodrygo or for Vinícius Júnior, so he's thinking about a "low cost" profile for his project. This profile would fit quite well with a Marcus Rashford who is happy at Barça, but who longs to play more minutes as a starter under Hansi Flick's guidance.

England is almost qualified for the 2026 World Cup and that's, in large part, thanks to the Englishman Marcus Rashford, who was key against Andorra and Serbia during this break. Flick's idea is to give him more and more minutes, especially now that the UEFA Champions League, a competition Marcus Rashford will play in again, is about to start. Even though Barça still hasn't made a decision about Marcus Rashford, sources from the culer club highlight his physical condition and value his adaptation, which has been "quick".

Xabi Alonso, meanwhile, will remain alert, since he considers that Marcus Rashford is the type of footballer who fits his project and could be interested in playing in Madrid. For now, no decision has been made, but it seems that Xabi Alonso is determined: he'd like to have Marcus Rashford for his current project in the capital of Spain.