A center back and €30M for Rodrygo! The major offer Real Madrid is considering

The main name of the summer at Real Madrid is Rodrygo. The Brazilian winger has just completed his worst season since he started wearing the white jersey. His performance has plummeted and Xabi Alonso doesn't rely much on him even though yesterday, against Tirol, he played a few minutes and scored a beautiful goal.

| Europa Press

The latest reports indicate that Florentino Pérez will accept his sale as long as the amount offered reaches €100 million. The figure is set and the president has no intention of lowering it. In this regard, Rodrygo is well aware that his continuity hangs by a thread.

Over the past few weeks, several of Europe's top clubs have shown interest in his situation. The list of offers includes Chelsea, Manchester City, Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Arsenal, PSG, and Tottenham.

Florentino Pérez changes strategy

Despite the interest, so far none have submitted a proposal that meets Real Madrid's expectations. The €100 million ($100 million) demanded by Florentino Pérez seems unattainable for most of those interested. That's why Florentino has taken action.

Real Madrid's president has opened the door to other types of deals after not receiving a strong proposal. In this regard, including Rodrygo in a swap deal for a player liked at Bernabéu is not ruled out. This decision has already borne fruit, as the first swap proposal has already been received.

A center back and €30 million ($30 million) for Rodrygo! The big offer Real Madrid are considering

The latest move for the Brazilian has come from London. Tottenham, in need of an attacking reference after Son's departure to MLS, have moved quickly. Daniel Levy has identified Rodrygo as his main target to fill the gap left by the South Korean.

The English club has already put its first offer on the table: €30 million ($30 million) and the transfer of Cristian "Cuti" Romero. A top-level center back valued at €50 million ($50 million) who has become one of Florentino Pérez's greatest desires.

Real Madrid respond to Tottenham

The proposal is interesting because it covers two needs. On one hand, Real Madrid would receive a significant sum and, on the other, would strengthen the defense with a proven defender in the Premier League. However, it remains a complex operation.

For now, the most likely scenario is that Real Madrid will put the proposal on stand by. The idea is to wait and see if more attractive offers arrive in the coming weeks. The market is not over yet and Rodrygo Goes remains a hot name.

Meanwhile, the Brazilian continues training under Xabi Alonso's orders. He knows his future is hanging in the air and that any move could change his fate. The outcome could come at any moment before the market closes.