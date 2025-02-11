Dramatic Warning from Pep Guardiola Before City-Madrid: Carlo Ancelotti Agrees

Real Madrid faces one of the most decisive matches of the season today. At the Etihad Stadium, they will meet Manchester City in a key match for their Champions League aspirations. Carlo Ancelotti's team has yet to defeat a rival of their level this season, so a victory against the "citizens" would be a statement.

Real Madrid needs a win against a European giant to convince their fans, but Pep Guardiola also desires it. The Catalan coach is under pressure after a season in which his team has experienced a considerable decline. Currently, Manchester City is in fifth place in the Premier League, which has increased doubts about Guardiola's continuity.

[IMAGE]{164527}[/IMAGE]

Pep Guardiola Under Pressure

Today's match not only represents a trial by fire for Carlo Ancelotti but also for Pep Guardiola. The Manchester City coach is under scrutiny due to his team's inconsistent performance. Despite the big signings and his track record, Guardiola knows that results in these types of matches are decisive for his future.

In fact, the Catalan coach has not hesitated to acknowledge that his continuity is not 100% guaranteed. In a press conference, Pep Guardiola stated that he doesn't think he will be out of the job for losing to Real Madrid, but he didn't want to fully commit either. "I don't have that feeling, but maybe tomorrow they'll kick me out," he commented with irony, hinting that his situation is not as secure as one might think.

Carlo Ancelotti Is Also at Stake

Like Pep Guardiola, Carlo Ancelotti is also in the spotlight. Despite his success with Real Madrid, the Italian coach knows that results determine a coach's stability. If Madrid doesn't perform well against Manchester City, the criticism toward Ancelotti could intensify.

Hence, both coaches share a situation of vulnerability, where a defeat could have serious consequences. Thus, the clash between Real Madrid and Manchester City will not only be crucial for both teams' aspirations in the Champions League. The pressure on Carlo Ancelotti and Pep Guardiola is at its peak, and only a good result can guarantee them a bit more time on the benches of both clubs.