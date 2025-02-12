Nico Williams Says Goodbye and Brings a Better Signing Closer to Barça: 'He's the Favorite of...'

Nico Williams was the footballer desired by Barça during last summer, a signing that ultimately fell through. The economic problems and the 1:1 rule significantly affected the entity presided over by Joan Laporta. Nico ended up staying at Athletic for another season to play European competition alongside his brother Iñaki.

Consequently, it seemed that all parties postponed the signing for next summer, but Barça's interest in the Navarrese has cooled. Nico Williams would be on Arsenal's radar, which would be willing to pay his release clause. According to some sources, Nico might have reached an agreement with Mikel Arteta's team, and the Barça board is already considering other alternatives.

| Redes sociales, E-Noticies

Barça's sporting director has always liked Luis Díaz, the Colombian winger from Liverpool. Meanwhile, Hansi Flick would like to bet on an old acquaintance of his, Leroy Sané, the Bayern striker. However, Joan Laporta is looking for a much more high-profile and skillful player: his big favorite plays in Italy, specifically at AC Milan, and his name is Rafael Leão.

Barça Goes After Rafael Leão to Forget Nico Williams

Barça's objectives have changed after Nico Williams's approach to Arsenal, now Rafael Leão has become the great desire of the Barça club for the next season. The 25-year-old Portuguese is happy at AC Milan, but he has never hidden his admiration for playing at FC Barcelona. Currently, Leão has become one of the best strikers in the world and is Joan Laporta's favorite.

This season, Rafael Leão has played 29 matches so far, having scored 8 goals. The Portuguese averages 0.25 goals every 90 minutes, but beyond that, he always creates danger with his runs. He is a fast, skillful forward with good dribbling, and although he is right-footed, he often starts from the opposite wing, cutting inside diagonally.

| E-Noticies

Barça Has an Ally in Jorge Mendes

The interest of Barça and Rafael Leão is mutual and AC Milan, his current team, wants to take advantage of the situation to get the most out of it. The player would be valued at 100 million, and Joan Laporta might be willing to make this signing in the summer. However, he will first need to sell to afford this operation, and the sporting management is already working on some of the departures that could occur.

One of the sales will be Ansu Fati, who is not in Hansi Flick's plans: Ansu has barely had minutes, and his departure could become a reality in the coming months. Barça is willing to restructure the squad by letting go of those players with a high salary and little prominence. Additionally, the good relations of Joan Laporta with Jorge Mendes, Rafael Leão's agent, could be decisive for progress in the negotiations.