Neither Héctor Fort Nor Gerard Martín: Barça Secures Its New Full-Back for 9 Million

One of Barça's Sporting Management's Objectives for Next Summer Involves the Full-Backs. On the right side, Koundé has played everything, while Héctor Fort, his natural substitute, is not considered by Hansi Flick. The youth player has barely enjoyed minutes, 290 so far this season, and his role is merely residual.

On the other side, however, Gerard Martín has indeed convinced Flick to be Alejandro Balde's substitute and, moreover, has recently renewed his contract until 2028. To date, Gerard has participated in 14 matches, starting in 4 of them, playing a total of 425 minutes. He has become the perfect complement for when Balde needs to rest.

Neither Héctor Fort Nor Gerard Martín, Barça Pays and Gets a 2x1

Despite Gerard Martín having more prominence than Héctor Fort, both share a future. Deco, Barça's sporting director, has been scouring the transfer market for months looking for a new full-back capable of playing on both sides. And, after much searching, he has found it in LaLiga.

It is Óscar Mingueza, currently a Celta de Vigo player, of whom Barça still owns 50% of his rights. The versatile full-back, who can play on the left and right, did not leave Celta in January despite strong interest from Leipzig. So Barça might attempt to sign him in the summer.

Celta de Vigo faces crucial months to determine what will ultimately happen with Óscar Mingueza. The full-back, raised in La Masia, has become a headache for the Vigo club due to the interest he has sparked. Barça, for example, wants to enter the bidding.

Óscar Mingueza Already Has a Price: Will He Return to Barça?

Óscar Mingueza, 25 years old, considered moving to Leipzig in January for 20 million. Ultimately, no agreement was reached, and Mingueza will end the season with Celta. Meanwhile, Barça continues to monitor his situation, as his signing would only cost 9 million.

Mingueza's Football Growth Is a Fact: This Season He Has Already Scored 2 Goals, 5 Assists, and Made a Significant Impact on Celta's Game. His versatility appeals to Hansi Flick, who could use him on both sides when necessary. Additionally, Barça owns 50% of his rights and it is feasible that for 9 million they could reach an agreement with Celta, as his clause is 20 million.