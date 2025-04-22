Definitive, Neither Chelsea nor Milan, Joao Félix Has a New Team in LaLiga: 'Amazing'

Joao Félix, Portuguese forward under contract with Chelsea, will return to LaLiga after a disastrous season at Chelsea and Milan. Joao Félix, who played on loan at Barça last season, would have wanted to stay at Barça, but Atlético Madrid preferred to sell him to Enzo Maresca's Chelsea. Additionally, Barça also didn't bet on a Joao Félix who is living a nightmare, but who already has a new club in LaLiga for the next season: Jorge Mendes has been key.

Joao Félix has a contract with Chelsea until June 30, 2031, but 'e-Notícies' can report that the player already has a new club secured for next year. Logically, Chelsea won't transfer Joao Félix, but they will look for the Portuguese forward to go out on loan again with the aim of slightly increasing his value. Chelsea's idea is clear and, above all, well thought out: they seek to copy the strategy of another Premier League giant with Joao Félix, who returns to Spanish LaLiga.

| @joaofelix79, Instagram

The season of Joao Félix, in terms of numbers, is being a real drama and the player only thinks about returning to Spain, where he was happy at Xavi's Barça. Chelsea loaned him to Milan during the winter transfer market: in Italy, Joao Félix has only scored one goal in 14 matches played, something that raises many doubts. Despite these poor records, Joao Félix hasn't had trouble finding a new team: Joao Félix returns to LaLiga and does so at a club that will be very demanding.

Joao Félix Causes Trouble in Italy and Isn't Wanted at Chelsea Either, Has a New Team in LaLiga

Definitive, neither Chelsea nor Milan, Joao Félix has a new team in LaLiga: the Portuguese forward isn't in the plans of either of these two mentioned teams, but he has a solution. The former Barça player, who also didn't manage to secure a spot at the culer club, has a new team for the next season: he flies in LaLiga and dreams of the Champions League. Jorge Mendes, Joao Félix's agent, has done his homework and the Portuguese, without much prominence at Milan, will return to the Spanish state.

Chelsea doesn't want to sell Joao Félix yet, as they believe his market value has dropped significantly and, therefore, his transfer, closed last summer, wouldn't be amortized. As we explained, Chelsea's idea is very clear: they want to copy Manchester United's model, which has loaned Antony to Betis, a club where he has increased his value.

Done and done: apparently, Betis will be the new group for Joao Félix, who would arrive in Andalusia on loan from Chelsea. Betis is working to renew Antony's loan, but they know it will be complicated, which is why they have reached an agreement with Joao Félix, Portuguese player from Chelsea. Joao Félix, who was in LaLiga with Barça and Atleti, is very excited about this option, especially because the Betis club is very close to playing in the Champions League.