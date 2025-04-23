Dani Olmo Has Homework, if He Doesn't Do It He'll Say Goodbye to Barça: 'It's What We Want'

Dani Olmo, after a payment of 55 million euros, landed at Barça last summer generating great expectations. After his spectacular Euro Cup, the Barça fans were ready to welcome a world-class player with open arms. However, despite having shown his enormous quality, the '20' has become a 'problem' for FC Barcelona.

Dani Olmo Raises Doubts

Dani Olmo started his time at FC Barcelona strongly, as from his arrival he was an important piece in Flick's plans, who used him in various positions. The '20' scored decisive goals and showed his versatility, something highly valued at Barça. However, as the weeks went by, his prominence has decreased for a concerning reason.

| Europa Press

The main cause of his loss of prominence has been his constant struggle with injuries. This season, Dani Olmo has had to face several periods of inactivity, which has affected his performance. He has already missed more than 20 matches and accumulated 71 days of absence, which has hindered his continuity in the first team.

Hansi Flick Assigns Tasks to Dani Olmo

The situation has reached a point where Hansi Flick has decided to intervene publicly and assign tasks to Dani Olmo. "He has to show his quality in every match, that's what we want. Like Pedri, who is at an unbelievable level right now and performs in every match. That's what we also want from Dani. If it happens, we'll be very happy," said Flick before the match against Mallorca.

Flick has made it clear that he needs Dani Olmo to be more consistent to be able to count on him regularly. The season has been complicated for Barça's '20', but now he has a golden opportunity to show his quality. If he doesn't, his future at the club could be in jeopardy, especially if Deco and Laporta decide to strengthen the attack with other high-level players.

Dani Olmo is at a crucial point in his career at Barça. Although his talent is undeniable, the lack of consistency and injuries have put him in a delicate situation. If he doesn't manage to meet expectations and show his quality in the final stretch of the season, his departure from the club could be inevitable.