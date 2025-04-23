The Only Signing Laporta Hasn't Been Able to Close Surrenders to Pedri: 'He's the Best'

Pedri continues to dazzle with his talent and maturity. Since his arrival at FC Barcelona, the young Canary Islander has been an essential pillar, standing out in almost every match as the best. His extraordinary ability to control the pace of the game, his physical presence, and his defensive work have made him one of the most complete and valuable players in the world.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

Pedri, Much More Than a "10"

Pedri not only shines in the offensive aspect, but his ability to read the game and recover balls has made him an essential piece for Flick. In fact, last Saturday, against Celta, the "8" set the record for most ball recoveries (17) in a match this season. But yesterday, against Mallorca, the Canary Islander made history again and surpassed his recovery record (18).

It is evident that Pedri is becoming more complete and Laporta is delighted with his performance. That's why his contract has been renewed until 2030, showing the importance he has for the club's future. When Pedri is on the field, the team feels more balanced and with greater chances of success.

Everyone Bows to Pedri, Even the Only Signing That Resists Laporta

More and more players and experts recognize Pedri's quality, who is establishing himself as one of the great promises of world soccer. His impact is not only reflected in goals and assists but also in his ability to make the team play collectively.

Gerard Piqué, for example, after the match weeks ago against Getafe, expressed what many think: "Pedri is a scandal." And now, the latest to join the list of praises for Pedri has been Thiago Alcántara, who has not hesitated to acknowledge the Canary Islander's quality.

Thiago Alcántara, who started the season working with Hansi Flick's coaching staff as a liaison between the players and the coach, had to leave mid-season for tax reasons. Laporta has tried to bring him back in January, as Flick had requested, but Fair Play has prevented it. However, although he has not been able to return, his relationship with Barça remains close, and he has not hesitated to publicly praise Pedri.

Thiago Alcántara has pointed out that: "Pedri is an unbelievable player, whom I would not only consider a midfielder but one of the best in the world today, if not the best". Another testament to the talent that the "8" exudes. Laporta is delighted.