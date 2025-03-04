Barça, led by Deco, has several targets for this upcoming summer transfer market, but one of the main goals will be to settle the goalkeeper debate. While it is true that the starting goalkeeper will be Marc-André ter Stegen, who is still injured, Barça is uncertain about choosing the replacement for the 32-year-old German keeper. There were two real options on the table: betting on the renewal of Wojciech Szczęsny or finalizing the signing of RCD Espanyol's goalkeeper, Joan García, who is 23 years old.

Although the names of Szczęsny and Joan García were strongly considered, Deco has issued a clear warning and announced the name of the next culer goalkeeper. As is evident, it is not yet finalized, but it shows that Barça is working in a direction alternative to Szczęsny and Joan García. Joan Laporta would like to have Szczęsny, while the sports management would like to sign Joan García, but Deco has come up with another ace up the sleeve: a new goalkeeper for Barça.

The one who no longer has any chance of staying at Barça and will therefore be transferred is the Alicante goalkeeper Iñaki Peña, who will not continue playing for the culer club. Peña is devastated after losing his starting position and feels very distant from the group's goals, which include trying to win all the titles this season. Barça appreciates his commitment and professionalism, but doesn't count on him, and both Szczęsny and Joan García are ahead in the priority list of FC Barcelona of Deco.

Barça Continues to Seek Replacement for Ter Stegen, Deco Chooses and Says Goodbye to Szczęsny and Joan García

Ter Stegen is recovering from his patellar tendon injury in the right knee and, barring any setbacks, the German goalkeeper could return before the end of the season. Barça's plan is for the Teuton to be the first team's starting keeper for the next season, but Deco wants to ensure a future and reliable replacement. In this regard, Szczęsny will only be renewed if Deco is unable to finalize the signing of the chosen goalkeeper, whose name has already been revealed in recent hours.

Barça had been studying the transfer market for months to sign a goalkeeper of Ter Stegen's caliber, but the culer club had to prioritize other more necessary reinforcements. Additionally, Barça renewed Diego Kochen, but the young American goalkeeper also got injured and will not be ready to replace Ter Stegen.

Deco Warns, Neither Szczęsny Nor Joan García, Announces Barça's New Goalkeeper

Barça already knows that Ter Stegen will arrive after injury for the next season and, therefore, has already closed a massive signing: neither Szczęsny nor Joan García, Deco confirms it. Deco warns and takes the opportunity to announce, in 'petit comité', the name of Barça's next goalkeeper under Hansi Flick. Neither the Polish Szczęsny nor the Spanish Joan García would be chosen by Deco: Barça's sporting director is considering another LaLiga EA Sports star, it is fully confirmed.

Deco values the talent and level of Szczęsny and Joan García, but believes there is another goalkeeper who meets what Barça needs more than ever. In fact, Joan García's signing is ruled out and only a possible renewal of Szczęsny is considered, which would happen if Deco fails to secure the arrival of the new goalkeeper. Barça already confirms it: they are making moves to secure Ter Stegen's replacement, who is 32 years old and under contract until June 2028.

Deco Considers Another Goalkeeper: neither Szczęsny nor Joan García are considered, as they would not fit into the sports plan outlined by the Portuguese. Szczęsny's place at Barça would be taken by Real Sociedad's goalkeeper, Álex Remiro, who is 29 years old and an undisputed starter in the Basque team under Imanol Alguacil. Remiro is liked by Deco and according to several digital reports, he is in the 'pole position' to be the natural replacement for Ter Stegen next season.