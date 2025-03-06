Neither Marc Casadó nor Frenkie de Jong: New '5' for Barça, Goodbye Arsenal, TOP Signing

The defensive midfielder position at Barça has been subject to notable alternation during the 2024-2025 season. Marc Casadó and Frenkie de Jong have shared prominence in this role, each bringing different characteristics to the team's play. In fact, their performance is so evenly matched that the fans still aren't sure who should be the starter in major matches.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

Frenkie de Jong or Marc Casadó, Difficult Decision

At the start of the season, Frenkie de Jong's injury opened the doors of Barça to Marc Casadó, who replied with outstanding performances. His ability to recover the ball and distribute play surprised both fans and Flick, who was captivated by his attitude and commitment. His performance earned him praise and the opportunity to debut with the Spanish National Team in November 2024.

However, with Frenkie de Jong's recovery, Marc Casadó has seen his presence in the starting eleven reduced. Hansi Flick believes he must make the most of the benefits offered by the Dutchman, as Barça paid 86M for him back in the day. Since his return to the line-up, De Jong has been crucial in several key moments, contributing both in recovery and in playmaking.

However, looking ahead to the next season, there could be a scenario where neither Frenkie de Jong nor Marc Casadó are part of Hansi Flick's starting eleven. This is because Barça is closely following Thomas Partey, Arsenal's defensive pivot.

| Europa Press

Thomas Partey, Competition for Frenkie de Jong and Marc Casadó

Looking ahead to the next season, Barça is evaluating the addition of a new defensive pivot. In this context, Thomas Partey emerges as an attractive option. The Ghanaian, currently at Arsenal, finishes his contract in June 2025 and has no intention of renewing it.

Partey would bring to Barça his experience in LaLiga, where he excelled with Atlético de Madrid before his move to Arsenal in 2020. His ability to recover the ball and his physical presence in the midfield would fit perfectly with the Catalan team's play style. Additionally, the fact that he could come to Camp Nou for free makes him a very appealing option.

During the current season, Thomas Partey has been a key piece at Arsenal. To date, he has played 40 matches, accumulating 2,901 minutes in all competitions. His contribution has translated into 3 goals and 3 assists, figures that reflect his influence in both attack and defense.