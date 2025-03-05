Confirmed, Hansi Flick Cancels His Signing, He Doesn't Want Him: 'not Even Scoring 15 Goals'

Hansi Flick arrived at Barça a few months ago and everything has improved since the moment he landed in the Catalan City. The coach, with a firm hand, is getting the footballers to show all their qualities. He usually makes the most accurate decisions and doesn't allow anyone to stray from the path he considers appropriate.

Barça is in a great sporting moment and the squad is delighted with the new leader; several have confirmed it in the media. The management, although with limitations, is willing to give Hansi Flick some signings. Curiously, one of the most exciting for the fans is not in the German's plans.

| Instagram

Hansi Flick and His Team

Hansi Flick is just the type of person Barça needed: pure experience and discipline. The German doesn't allow disrespect and wants to have everything under control; moreover, he has no trouble imposing sanctions. It is known that, by his rule, players must attend the match dressed in the club's official attire.

Additionally, several footballers have been punished throughout the season for being late to talks or training sessions. Jules Koundé has already been left out twice due to his tardiness, which, according to Flick, is intolerable. Another case is Iñaki Peña, who paid dearly: he lost his position permanently.

Hansi Flick, although aware of Barça's situation, has asked the management for a quality left winger. The idea is for Raphinha to have some rest, as he is playing absolutely everything and with very high intensity. Names like Sané, Luis Díaz, or Nico Williams have been mentioned, but the management is thinking of someone else.

The Left Winger Hansi Flick Doesn't Want

Hansi Flick doesn't want to live in the past and his intention is to look to the future: the "sacred cows" have no place in his squad. André Cury, who brought Neymar to Barça in 2013, has publicly stated that his return to the Catalan club is feasible. Deco also publicly admitted that Neymar couldn't be told no and that he was an option to consider.

Initially, Joan Laporta has set the conditions for Neymar to score 15 goals and maintain good physical shape if he wants to return. Nonetheless, Hansi Flick, who has full control over his squad, doesn't want him even if he scores 15 goals.