Aurélien Tchouaméni finds out about Vitinha and makes a decision: 'I'm going to...'

Aurélien Tchouaméni is experiencing the sweetest moment of his career thanks to the trust Xabi Alonso has placed in him. Last season, he had to play many matches as a center-back, finding himself in the eye of the storm when results were not the desired ones. Now, with the new signings and Xabi's instructions, Tchouaméni has established himself as Real Madrid's starting pivot and, at this moment, he seems to be untouchable.

The security he provides in every match has convinced the coaching staff and the fans, who are beginning to see him as capable of dominating the midfield for many years. His physical qualities and his ability to recover the ball have made him the team's anchor, although he still has room to keep evolving. However, despite the good work Aurélien Tchouaméni is doing in the defensive role, Xabi Alonso is looking for a player who can also organize the play with good judgment.

The profile Xabi Alonso is looking for has a name and surname: Vitinha

The Basque wants a midfielder capable of taking a further step in the build-up, someone who can offer solutions when Madrid have possession and need to create danger from the middle of the field. In this regard, the main favorite is Vitinha, PSG midfielder who has had a brilliant season and who could be among the candidates for the Ballon d'Or.

Vitinha's ability to control the tempo of matches, along with his technical quality, make him a very attractive profile, but securing his services seems to be impossible. There has been much talk about a €90 million clause, but sources close to PSG assure that such a clause doesn't exist. Therefore, the Parisian club would have absolute control over the operation and would demand a very high figure to let their star leave.

Florentino Pérez is aware of this situation and assumes that bringing Vitinha will be very complicated unless the player pushes to leave or PSG radically changes its stance.

Aurélien Tchouaméni's step forward

In this scenario, Aurélien Tchouaméni has understood that he must take a step forward to establish himself as more than just a ball-winner. He has made this clear to Xabi Alonso with a forceful statement: "I'm going to make every effort to improve in playmaking."

If he keeps that promise, Real Madrid could have the solution to its organizational problems in midfield at home. This way, signing Vitinha would no longer be a necessity and Aurélien Tchouaméni would confirm himself as the absolute leader of the midfield for the coming years.