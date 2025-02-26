Dani Carvajal Discovers What They Think About Madrid's Next Signing: 'doesn't Know What...'

Liverpool has taken an almost definitive step to clinch the Premier League after their victory over Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. With a defense led by Virgil Van Dijk and Ibrahima Konaté, the "Reds" have shown formidable performance in their defensive zone.

However, despite the team's solid performance, there is a player in Arne Slot's starting eleven who is being questioned. It is Trent Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool's right-back who is on Real Madrid's radar to join Dani Carvajal next season.

| Europa Press

Alexander-Arnold's Poor Defensive Attitude

Despite his reputation as one of the best right-backs in the world, Alexander-Arnold has been criticized for his defensive performance in recent matches. Against Manchester City, the English international was dribbled past 11 times, highlighting his struggles to stop opposing strikers.

His inability to contain Pep Guardiola's team's onslaughts has been noticeable and has left many with some doubts about his role. This has led to harsh criticism from one of Liverpool's historic right-backs. Meanwhile, Alexander-Arnold is far from what Dani Carvajal can offer.

Steve Nicol's Criticism of Alexander-Arnold

One of Alexander-Arnold's critics has been Steve Nicol. The former Liverpool right-back hasn't held back when discussing the defensive performance of the player occupying his old position.

In recent statements, Nicol was blunt: "All that propaganda we were hearing about him improving in defense is just that... Propaganda!"

The former Liverpool player didn't hesitate to describe Alexander-Arnold's performance as "absolutely terrible," stating that the right-back didn't live up to expectations. Nicol also commented that if Alexander-Arnold hadn't received a knock in the 92nd minute, he probably would have been substituted for his poor defensive performance.

"I don't think it's a lack of effort, he's just a fish out of water, he doesn't know what to do", Nicol concluded, emphasizing the right-back's lack of clarity.

He also used sarcasm to highlight the work of the two center-backs. "He's had Konaté, Matip, Van Dijk to cover for him, but when he's isolated, my God, you need to close your eyes and pray."

| Liverpool FC, Canva Pro

Real Madrid and the Possible Signing of Alexander-Arnold

Despite the criticism, Trent Alexander-Arnold remains a standout player, but his situation in defense raises serious doubts. In the past winter market, Real Madrid showed interest in him, but now, with his performance questioned, the right-back's future could be in the air. Dani Carvajal is much better.

Liverpool will have to evaluate, if Madrid's offer stands, whether the player has become a piece the team needs to reinforce to avoid more defensive failures. Alexander-Arnold's situation is uncertain and his ability to improve defensively could be crucial for his future at Liverpool. The coming months will be key to determining if he can solve his defensive issues.