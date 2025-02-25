Hansi Flick Asks for a $35m Effort to Join Barça: Jules Koundé, Betrayed

Jules Koundé is being one of the most outstanding players for FC Barcelona this season. The Frenchman has played every match and his performance has been outstanding. Under Hansi Flick's direction, Koundé has established himself as an untouchable piece in Barça's defense.

His ability to adapt to different positions, his defensive solidity and his quality in ball distribution have made him a key player. That's why Barça doesn't consider selling Jules Koundé unless an exceptional circumstance arises. The club's priority remains to keep its defense intact, as Koundé's reliability is essential to Hansi Flick's scheme.

| Europa Press

However, Barça's management is evaluating the need to strengthen the right-back position so that Koundé doesn't have to play all the time. The risk of injury after so many consecutive matches is very high, so Deco and Laporta have already started working to find a good substitute.

Héctor Fort, Without Minutes at Barça

One of the weak points on Barça's right side is Héctor Fort. The La Masia youth player has barely participated this season, accumulating only 485 minutes of play. His lack of prominence has been noticeable, especially with the competition from Jules Koundé, who has surpassed 3,500 minutes played this season.

In this situation, Barça has begun to consider the possibility of strengthening that position with a quality signing. Names like Andrei Ratiu have been mentioned, but the truth is that Hansi Flick has his own favorite. He plays in Brazil, is 21 years old and is already valued at 35 million.

Hansi Flick's Request: Wesley Vinícius

Fearing that a possible injury to Jules Koundé could harm the team, Hansi Flick has asked the management to make a financial effort for Wesley Vinícius, Flamengo's wing-back.

Therefore, Barça would be willing to invest 35 million euros in signing the Brazilian player. The young 21-year-old full-back is one of the most promising players and his quality has caught the attention of several European giants. Wesley would be the perfect complement to Jules Koundé.

Wesley Vinícius, Barça's Future Right-Back

Wesley Vinícius would arrive to take Héctor Fort's place, but with much greater prominence. The Brazilian stands out for his offensive capability, speed and his contributions both in defense and attack. His arrival at Barça could bring freshness and more options for the right-back position, an area where Hansi Flick seeks improvement as Héctor Fort hasn't fully convinced him.

If the signing were to be completed, Wesley would have the opportunity to earn a permanent spot in the first team and would be an important investment for Barça's future. The market remains active and Barça is determined to strengthen its squad for the next season. The addition of Wesley Vinícius would be an important step to ensure that the right-back position isn't a weakness in the team.