Neither Chelsea nor Bayern, Frenkie De Jong Already Has a New Team: Laporta Accepts His Fate

Frenkie de Jong has one foot out of Barça for several months now. His performance during last season was inconsistent and disappointing, and his continuous physical problems ultimately condemned him. Let's remember that his last ankle injury lasted longer than expected: he reappeared in October, 163 days later.

However, with Hansi Flick on the bench, Frenkie de Jong is once again a protagonist having a prominent role in the midfield. The '21' is smiling again, feels important once more, and has even benched Casadó to reclaim his starting position. In recent matches, he has demonstrated his enormous quality in controlling the pace of the games.

That said, despite being in a good moment, Laporta has been very clear: if he doesn't renew before summer he will have to leave. At Barça, they made a strong bet on Frenkie de Jong by paying 86 million back in the day and they are not willing to see him leave as a free agent. Meanwhile, in the Premier League, they want to take advantage of the doubts surrounding the Dutch midfielder.

Neither Chelsea Nor Bayern, New Premier Offer for Frenkie de Jong

Frenkie de Jong could leave Barça this very summer if he decides not to renew and wait for his contract to end in 2026. Laporta has been clear in his approach: he doesn't want him to leave for free. If necessary, he will force his departure once the current season ends to make him pack his bags.

Meanwhile De Jong decides whether to renew or not, Barça has already received several offers for the Dutchman. Specifically, Chelsea and Bayern have inquired about Frenkie de Jong, but for now Laporta hasn't replied. The president wants to wait to see what happens and what decision the '21' makes, but he also expects new offers to come in, as has been the case.

In the last few hours, Mikel Arteta's Arsenal has joined the bidding for Frenkie de Jong. The English want to strengthen their midfield and had thought of Zubimendi, but seeing the situation De Jong is experiencing at Barça they have focused their interest on the Catalan city. If he doesn't renew, this summer he could leave for less than 40 million.

Frenkie de Jong, a Sea of Doubts for Barça

Frenkie has already played 23 matches with Barça this season scoring two goals and providing one assist. With Hansi Flick, he performs wonderfully and leaves no doubts on a sporting level. He started with many doubts and with fear of getting injured again, but now he looks more relaxed and confident.

However, his contractual situation causes many doubts. He has a contract until June 2026 but still hasn't renewed and the offers keep coming. Now Arsenal is the club that positions itself as a solution for Joan Laporta to settle this matter.