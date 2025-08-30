Dani Carvajal gets fed up with the signing who hasn't lived up to Real Madrid's standards

Dani Carvajal is facing this season with a special role. He has become Real Madrid's first captain, which makes him one of the most respected voices in the squad.

His influence is unquestionable, but that doesn't mean everything is calm. The Madrid native doesn't keep a relationship with one of the most high-profile signings of the summer: Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The Englishman arrived with high expectations after his time at Liverpool, backed by his quality and the fans' enthusiasm. However, his first weeks have been far from the level that was desired.

Defensive mistakes and a lack of adaptation have caused criticism. In this regard, Dani Carvajal has been one of those who has most shown his displeasure at seeing Trent Alexander-Arnold start by Xabi Alonso's decree.

A first change in Oviedo

The match against Real Oviedo at Carlos Tartiere marked a turning point in this battle. Xabi Alonso decided to leave Alexander-Arnold on the bench and go with Carvajal from the start.

The captain, now fully recovered from the serious knee injury that sidelined him for months, took the opportunity to regain his rhythm and lead his flank again.

It was the first time since the Club World Cup that the Madrid native felt like an undisputed starter again.

Xabi Alonso's decision showed that, at least for now, there isn't a fixed right back, and that performance will weigh more than the name or the star signing label.

Dani Carvajal regains ground

In the locker room, this decision was interpreted as support for Carvajal, who had watched helplessly as his English teammate racked up starts without convincing.

The captain didn't understand how, despite performing better in the minutes he played, he kept a secondary role. Now, the balance is starting to tip in his favor.

Meanwhile, Alexander-Arnold hasn't managed to win everyone's support in Valdebebas. His cultural and sporting adaptation is proving difficult, and his lack of chemistry with some teammates, especially Carvajal, adds an extra point of tension.

A duel that will define the season

The season is just beginning, but the competition at right back has already become one of Real Madrid's main talking points.

Xabi Alonso will have to manage this duel carefully, because both the team's performance and the internal harmony of the locker room will depend on how he handles it.

For now, Dani Carvajal has regained his place in the starting eleven and has made it clear that, with his experience and leadership, he doesn't intend to give up ground without a fight.

Alexander-Arnold will have to step up if he doesn't want to be left behind. The debate is open and promises to continue throughout the entire campaign.