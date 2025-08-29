Courtois still can't believe it: unpleasant experience in Real Madrid's locker room

Thibaut Courtois has seen it all at Real Madrid, from historic nights to painful defeats.

However, what he experienced in the last matchday was, according to several voices, the biggest argument in Real Madrid's locker room since Xabi Alonso arrived.

The reason was none other than Vinícius Júnior's attitude, which is increasingly questioned by his teammates. The Brazilian was a substitute against Real Oviedo, something he didn't take well at all.

He asked Xabi Alonso for explanations and showed anger that surprised everyone, considering that the season has just started. That tension carried over to the field and, finally, to the designated locker room area.

Thibaut Courtois speaks up

The Belgian goalkeeper, captain and team reference, was one of the first to criticize his attitude.

Kylian Mbappé, Dani Carvajal, and Fede Valverde joined him, all upset because the Carioca almost left Madrid with ten men. For Real Madrid's leaders, that behavior borders on irresponsibility.

Vinícius faked a penalty that earned him a yellow card and, later, confronted the referee during the celebration of the second goal.

Mbappé even had to cover his mouth to prevent him from being sent off. Courtois, tired of these outbursts, made him see that "there can't always be controversies" around him.

Xabi Alonso also called him out

The reprimand didn't come only from his teammates. After the match, Xabi Alonso made it clear to him that he wouldn't tolerate more toxic attitudes.

He reminded him that in his team everyone must pull in the same direction, defend when necessary, and keep calm in difficult moments.

The Basque coach warned him that, if he keeps acting the same way, he'll keep leaving him on the bench. The message was direct: talent doesn't justify disorder, and in this Madrid no one is above collective discipline.

Vinícius Júnior under scrutiny

The club knows that Vinícius has more than enough quality to make a difference, but patience is running out.

His provocations toward the referee, his gestures to the stands, and his impulsive character create problems that end up affecting the group.

That's why, in the locker room, he's required to change his attitude as soon as possible. Mbappé and Courtois want committed leaders, not solo stars.

Meanwhile, Xabi Alonso has already shown that he won't hesitate to bench any player, even one with the media weight of Vinícius Júnior.

The season has just begun and the Brazilian is under the spotlight. The situation is clear: He must regain his composure and focus on playing soccer well, or he risks losing the prominence he so strongly demands.