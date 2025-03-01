Costs the Same as Nico Williams, but Fits Better: Barça's Hidden Gem Plays in Laliga

There are still four months left, and many challenges ahead, for the summer market to open its doors and at Barça they already know what their priority will be. There are several positions that demand reinforcement, but one in particular is causing the most headaches in the offices of Camp Nou. It is the left wing.

For several months we have known that Deco and Joan Laporta are focusing efforts on being able to bring a player for that area who can compete with Raphinha for the position. Both actively and passively the media have bombarded information that Nico Williams is the great desired one. However, another name has also emerged that could even seem more interesting for Barça's interests.

His name is Álex Baena and in recent seasons he has become one of the most talented players in Spanish football. In fact, last season he became, no less, the top assistant in the five major leagues of the Old Continent.

The Reasons for the Preference for Álex Baena

Precisely that, the records, is one of the factors that elevate Álex Baena in the list of preferences for the left wing. 6 goals and 7 assists are what the Almerian has achieved so far in the domestic championship. Nico Williams, despite being a more offensive profile, has barely added 3 goals and 5 assists.

In fact, from there arises the second reason; the idiosyncrasy of both players. As we said, and as we all know, Nico Williams is much more vertical, more prone to one-on-one, fast and electric. And that mission, in a way, is already executed by Raphinha at Barça.

In contrast, the associative profile of Álex Baena, much more skilled in playing between the lines, is not among the representatives of the culé offense. Considering that the price of their clauses is the same, 60 'kilos' (€60 million), Barça could finally opt for the current Almerian player.

In fact, there are two other factors that could bring Álex Baena closer to Barça. The first is that there have been several occasions in which he has assured that he would like to wear the blue and garnet. And the second is that, according to El Nacional, Álex Baena would have rejected an offer from Atlético de Madrid, the only major competitor of the Catalan entity in the bid for the young 23-year-old striker.

In any case, it will be the market that ultimately delivers the verdict, as it is not at all unlikely that new variables will arise in this great unknown. What Álex Baena is clear about is not only that he wants to play in the Champions League, but that he wants to have regular prominence to not risk his presence in the 2026 World Cup. Many nights of reflection await the good Álex Baena.