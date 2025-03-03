Joshua Kimmich's Replacement Plays for Barça: Laporta Has €45m on the Table

In recent days, Joshua Kimmich's contract situation has taken an unexpected turn. According to reports from Germany, Bayern Munich has withdrawn its renewal offer to the midfielder due to his prolonged indecision. This decision leaves Kimmich in a position where he could leave the Bavarian club when his contract ends in June 2025.

In this situation, Barça emerges as a possible destination for Joshua Kimmich. Coach Hansi Flick, who knows the player well from his time with the German national team, would welcome his addition to the Catalan team. Joshua Kimmich's versatility and quality would fit perfectly into Flick's tactical scheme, strengthening Barça's midfield.

| Europapress

Bayern Seeks Replacement in Barça

However, Bayern Munich doesn't intend to sit idly by in the face of their captain's probable departure. The German club is already working on finding a replacement and has set its sights on an emerging talent from Barça: Fermín López. According to close sources, Joan Laporta, Barça's president, has received a 45 million euro offer for the young midfielder from Bayern.

Although Fermín López and Joshua Kimmich have different profiles, Bayern's interest in the Spanish player is evident. Fermín López has shown remarkable progress at Barça, standing out for his vision of the game and offensive capability. His youth and potential make him an interesting prospect for the Bavarian team, which seeks to rejuvenate its squad without losing quality in the midfield.​

| Europa Press

Laporta Evaluates the Offer

The 45 million euro proposal for Fermín represents a considerable figure. However, Barça values the player at a higher amount, estimating his price around 60 million euros. Joan Laporta and his management team will have to weigh the economic benefits of the sale against the sporting potential that Fermín López can bring to the club in the future.

In this regard, Flick's opinion will carry significant weight in Laporta's final decision. If the coach wants to count on Fermín López, the management will cancel his departure immediately. However, if other positions are prioritized, the sale of Barça's '16' could be very beneficial.

The possible departure of Joshua Kimmich and Bayern's interest in Fermín López add dynamism to the upcoming transfer market. Barça could strengthen with a world-class player like Kimmich, while Bayern seeks to secure its future with young talents. The decisions both clubs make in the coming weeks will be crucial for the direction of their respective squads for the next season.