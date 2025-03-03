Lamine Yamal Requests His Signing, Robert Lewandowski Gives the Ok: Camp Nou Will Be His Home

Barça has found a lethal offensive trio in Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, and Raphinha. Together they have accumulated 69 goals and 37 assists this season, figures that evoke the historic trio formed by Messi, Neymar, and Suárez. Without a doubt, Flick has great pieces at his disposal to create a top-level offensive mechanism.

At 17 years old, Lamine Yamal has proven to be one of the greatest promises in world soccer. His ability to break through defenses and his vision of the game have solidified him as an undisputed starter in Hansi Flick's scheme. In the Spanish Super Cup final, for example, Yamal scored a goal reminiscent of the best Messi, tying the match against Madrid after an assist from Lewandowski.

Meanwhile, Robert Lewandowski, at 36 years old, remains the team's scoring reference. In the current season, he has matched his best records since playing at Camp Nou, accumulating 34 goals to date. His experience and scoring instinct continue to be essential for Barça's success, but despite this, Flick doesn't want to relax and is already thinking about the next signings.

As the leader of the new culé project, Lamine Yamal has expressed on multiple occasions his desire to share the locker room with Nico Williams. The young Athletic Club winger stands out for his speed and ability to break through, qualities that would perfectly complement the culé attack. The friendship and understanding between Lamine and Nico, forged in the Spanish National Team, reinforce this request.​

Moreover, the possibility of signing Nico Williams has gained strength in recent weeks. Deco, Barça's sporting director, has been looking for a forward or winger to strengthen the offensive area. And that's why Robert Lewandowski has given his approval to the Williams operation, as it would allow the Pole to maintain his position as the starting '9', without direct competition in his position.​

Robert Lewandowski doesn't want Barça to sign another striker who could take away his minutes, so he gladly accepts the arrival of Nico Williams. However, in this case, the main one affected would be Raphinha. The '11' would have less prominence, but he is a club man and understands that Nico's arrival could be positive for the aspirations of the coming seasons.

Therefore, Nico Williams's dream of wearing Barça's jersey is getting closer. His desire to play alongside Lamine Yamal at Camp Nou, along with Robert Lewandowski's OK, facilitates his incorporation. The culé board trusts that these two conditions will tip the balance in their favor in the negotiations.