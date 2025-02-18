Confirmed, Double Offer From Chelsea to Barça: 'a Lot of Money for Marc Casadó And...'

Marc Casadó has become one of the biggest promises in LaLiga, and the level he is showing in his first season as a starter in the first division is spectacular. The midfielder hasn't had it easy, and his path to glory has been longer than that of other teammates. Spending several years in the reserve team, the culé has demonstrated that he has the necessary level to be in a competitive squad.

Thanks to players like Marc Casadó, Barça is rising from the ashes and is once again competitive at the European level. In fact, several of the continent's biggest teams have inquired about players from the Catalan club. Now, the midfielder and one of his teammates are in Chelsea's sights, which is willing to offer a lot of money.

Chelsea Wants Marc Casadó and Another Barça Star

Marc Casadó was officially in the reserve team for two years, but the reality is that he had been getting minutes in Barça Atlètic for a longer time. In fact, he debuted with the first team in 2022, which was when his registration with the team, at that time led by Rafa Márquez, was made official. In an era where players reach the top prematurely, Casadó has followed the steps of old-school football.

Barça is going through a rebuilding phase, and thanks to homegrown players like Marc Casadó, everything has been much easier. Meanwhile, within the possibilities of the Catalan entity, some quality signings have been made. Chelsea has seen that there is a lot of talent in Hansi Flick's ranks and wants to take Jules Koundé (along with Marc).

Jules Koundé has gone through many moments since he arrived at Barça, but the worst of all was when he had to reinvent himself. He was the best center-back in Xavi Hernández's first season, but in the last one, he had problems. He couldn't settle in the central defense area, and the coach decided to move him to the flank.

Chelsea's Offer for Jules Koundé and Marc Casadó

Marc Casadó has a release clause of 100 million, and Barça won't accept a euro less. Meanwhile, Chelsea is willing to offer, according to Sport, 83 million for Jules Koundé. It's clear that Marc won't leave the club of his life, but the fans aren't so sure about the Frenchman's future.

What is clear is that both players are having a great season and that Barça won't facilitate the departure of either of them. Chelsea already tried to sign Casadó during the winter market, so it's clear that the interest is real. Although we can never take anything for granted, we will have to keep a close eye on the English team.