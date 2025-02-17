Official, Imminent Meeting, Frenkie de Jong Asks Deco: 'I Think It Has Arriv...'

Frenkie de Jong, midfielder for Barça, is one of the highest-paid players in the first-team squad and Deco is still working to renew his contract. Frenkie de Jong hadn't shown any signs of life and everything seemed to indicate that he would push to leave for free once his contract ended, but everything has taken a completely radical turn. In these last hours, Frenkie de Jong has called Deco, Barça's sporting director, and has requested an urgent meeting, as the Dutchman has already decided his future as a player.

Due to the transfer cost and his current salary at Barça, Frenkie de Jong has been one of the players in Flick's team who has received the most criticism. His performance wasn't being extraordinary either, but it seems that the Dutch midfielder, captain of the culer squad, has now picked up the pace and feels increasingly comfortable at Can Barça. Frenkie de Jong's goal has always been to win titles and now he does feel that Barça is building to be a winning team, both in Spain and in Europe.

| Instagram, @frenkiedejong

Frenkie de Jong's situation seemed to reach a point of no return, but Deco has managed to unblock the situation and the Dutch midfielder has asked to meet with the club. In fact, in these last hours it has been leaked that De Jong's representative, Ali Dursun, has landed in Barcelona to witness the LaLiga match between Barça and Rayo. However, Dursun comes to the Catalan city to watch football, but, above all, to meet with Deco, who is already preparing a new renewal offer for Frenkie de Jong.

Joan Laporta was very clear with all Barça players a few months ago: "No player with a short contract will stay at Barça if they don't want to renew," stated the president. These words were directed at Ronald Araújo, but, above all, at a Frenkie de Jong who still hadn't renewed and didn't want to defer his salary to help clean up the accounts. Now everything has changed: Frenkie de Jong's contract with Barça ends in 2026 and he is willing to renew it this coming week, sources close to the Dutchman already confirm it.

Frenkie de Jong seemed not to want to renew his contract with Barça, but the latest information indicates that the Dutchman has asked to meet with Deco to finalize his contract extension. Barça's offer, devised by Deco, is lower: Frenkie de Jong will earn less than he currently does, which is an absolute fortune on a global level.

Despite this reduction, Frenkie de Jong is comfortable with Flick, feels he has regained his weight in the locker room and wants his agent to study the offer to accept it. If nothing goes wrong, Frenkie de Jong and Barça will reach an agreement to renew the midfielder's contract in these next hours: it could be official this coming Friday at noon.