Pep Guardiola Says What Many Think Before Real Madrid-city: 'we Have...'

Real Madrid achieved a historic victory at Etihad Stadium against Manchester City last week. A field from which they had never emerged victorious until now. The Whites ended the losing streak after winning 3-2, delivering a solid and convincing performance after coming back from a 2-1 in favor of Pep Guardiola's team.

This result leaves Real Madrid in an excellent position to face, tonight, the second leg at Bernabéu. In the first leg, Pep Guardiola's team showed many of their weaknesses and almost all analysts consider that Carlo Ancelotti's team are the clear favorites to advance to the next round. However, surprises in football are common and anything can happen.

| Europa Press

Pep Guardiola Plays the Victim Before Real Madrid-Manchester City

Despite the victory at Etihad, Real Madrid and Manchester City know that everything will be decided at Bernabéu. However, for Pep Guardiola it seems that everything is already decided. "The margin to win at Bernabéu I don't know if it even reaches 1%; our chances are minimal", he initially said.

Undoubtedly, surprising statements, as Pep Guardiola surely arrives at Bernabéu with the hope of overcoming the tie. However, after the uproar caused, a few hours later he had to clarify his words. He assured that he had lied and that City has more than a 1% chance of overcoming the tie.

The Manchester City coach knows that making a comeback at Bernabéu is a challenging task, especially after the epic comebacks he has suffered there in the past. Real Madrid, with the support of their fans, will seek to secure their place in the next round of the Champions League.

The Future of Pep Guardiola and Carlo Ancelotti at Stake

Today's match at Bernabéu promises to be a high-level clash where Real Madrid will try to capitalize on their advantage to secure their qualification to the round of 16. Moreover, although neither team will make hasty decisions, today's match is a litmus test for Carlo Ancelotti and Pep Guardiola.

The tie is open, but Real Madrid arrives with high morale after their historic victory at Etihad Stadium. The Champions League is at stake and Carlo Ancelotti's team has all the chances to definitively knock out Manchester City. We'll see what happens.