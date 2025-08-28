Breaking news, Barça react to Fermín's signing by Chelsea: 'Golden boy and...'

Barça acknowledges that, unless there is a radical change, Fermín López will pack his bags to sign for Chelsea, something Joan Laporta will try to counter by signing the future Golden Boy. At Barça, they know that Fermín López's departure will generate a lot of "fair play," but they admit it will be a painful exit that, above all, Flick will want to "cover up" with a massive signing. Barça knows that, once the sale of Fermín López is confirmed, they will have to act and, for now, it seems that Joan Laporta is already preparing properly.

The summer transfer market is about to close, but there will still be many new developments at Barça. The main one will be the sale of Fermín López, who will sign for Chelsea in London, Enzo Maresca's club willing to pay about €70 million (about $76.5 million) for the player from Huelva. Fermín López assured that he would stay at Barça, but that has not been the case: He is going to Chelsea and Barça is reacting by signing the next Golden Boy who is on the way.

Joan Laporta has a clear objective ahead and that is to sign a replacement for Fermín López, who this week will confirm his desire to join Chelsea. Barça, with Laporta at the helm, believes they will be able to finalize the arrival of the new Golden Boy, who is playing brilliantly and is liked by Barcelona fans. Meanwhile, Fermín will accept Chelsea's offer: He wants to be a starter and feels that, with the existing competition at Barça, it will be very difficult to earn a spot with Hansi Flick.

Latest news, Barça react to Fermín's signing for Chelsea: "Golden Boy and..."

Fermín López will sign for Chelsea, mainly because he wants to be a starter and because the London club will quadruple his current salary, which is around €3M (about $3.3M) net per season. Fermín López will sign for the next four seasons and will become yet another Chelsea gem, who this past summer were crowned FIFA Club World Cup champions.

Barça is already reacting to Fermín's signing for Chelsea and they are doing so thanks to Joan Laporta: the president, going all out for the new Golden Boy. Laporta knows that Barça will be affected by Fermín López's departure and, consequently, wants to counter the pessimism with a new signing who knows the club very well.

Barça confirms that they will not make a major outlay in these last days of the market, but they do assure that they will promote a gem once Fermín López is sold.

Barça confirm Fermín López's sale, but prepare big news for culer fans: "The new Golden Boy is coming..."

This gem is none other than Pedro Fernández, better known as "Dro," who already completed preseason under Hansi Flick's orders. "Dro," 17 years old (still a youth player), will be Barça's big bet once Fermín López's sale is confirmed.

The decision has been made: first reaction from Barça to Fermín's signing for Chelsea, "Mundo Deportivo" reports it and this digital outlet can also confirm it this Thursday.