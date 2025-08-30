Brahim Díaz can't take it anymore and Xabi Alonso is the main one responsible: Florentino knows it

Brahim Díaz has decided to stay at Real Madrid for one more season. The Spanish-Moroccan understands that he won't be an undisputed starter, but he keeps hoping to earn opportunities.

The arrival of Xabi Alonso hasn't changed his situation much and, for now, he remains far from being a key piece.

The Morocco international works with maximum commitment and dedication in every training session. However, what concerns the coaching staff isn't his attitude, but his level.

After several seasons at the top, his ceiling seems clear: he's a role footballer, capable of contributing off the bench, but not of leading the squad as a starter.

Xabi Alonso is not fully convinced

Alonso has given him opportunities at the start of this season, even starting him in the league debut.

Nevertheless, Brahim didn't manage to dispel doubts and in the second match his playing time was reduced to less than half an hour (30 min). The message is clear: his prominence may decrease as the weeks go by.

The coach values his effort, but Real Madrid's demands are very high. In matches where the team needs to break through, decide, or make a difference, the Málaga native hasn't offered the consistency that other teammates do show.

That's why Xabi Alonso is starting to see him more as a situational resource than as a stable option in the starting eleven.

A repeated pattern in his career

This isn't the first time Brahim has experienced this situation. With Carlo Ancelotti, something very similar happened: periods in which he played many minutes and seemed to settle in, followed by long stretches in which he disappeared from the rotation.

That inconsistency has followed him in almost every season wearing the white jersey. The Club World Cup was a reflection of that dynamic. At times he replied well, but at others he went unnoticed.

That irregularity makes it difficult for him to establish himself as a reference and causes his name to come up as a candidate to leave every summer.

He will keep fighting for a place

Despite everything, Brahim Díaz doesn't give up. His goal is still to succeed at Santiago Bernabéu and he has refused to listen to offers from other teams that would guarantee him more minutes.

He wants to show that he can be useful in the squad, even if he has to do so in a secondary role. At other clubs he would have a more relevant status, but the Málaga native doesn't intend to give up the challenge of succeeding at the best team in the world.

The competition is fierce and his role will be that of a game-changer, but he believes he can make a difference at key moments. His fight to be important at Real Madrid continues, even though the road won't be easy.